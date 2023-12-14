Who were Morgan Smith, Callum Griffiths, and Jesse Owen? Teens killed in Coedely crash attended funeral together hours before tragedy

Morgan Smith and Jesse Owen, both aged 18, and Callum Griffiths, aged 19, died in a road collision involving a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road in Coedely, South Wales, on Monday, December 11, 2023, around 7 pm.

The boys had traveled about four miles from their homes in the Tonypandy area of Rhondda to the village of Coedely, where they had their fatal encounter. The three teenagers died on the scene, and two others who were with them are in critical condition at the hospital.

According to the BBC, the three teenagers are said to have all been at a funeral before the accident. A tribute to Morgan Smith and the other two boys was held at St Alban's church in Coedely, where people gathered to light candles and pray.

A look into the lives of Morgan Smith, Callum Griffiths and Jesse Owen

Morgan Smith, Callum Griffiths, and Jesse Owen were struck down in their prime following a fatal collision in a 20 mph (32-km/hr) zone. The boys are said to have been part of the same rugby team since they were 10 years old.

Morgan Smith, who hailed from Clydach Vale, Tonypandy, was an up-and-coming Welsh youth amateur boxing champion. He was a title-winning member of the Maerdy Boxing Club and had a bright future ahead of him. Smith had made a name for himself as a formidable competitor due to his determination and spirit.

Callum Griffiths, a resident of Porth, was a world champion in kickboxing, had previously won numerous gold medals, and had represented Wales in different countries all over the world. Callum had also qualified as a barber just over a year ago and was "a passionate, hard-working and a dedicated barber", as stated by his family.

His 15-year-old sister Erin said,

"Callum was my best friend and the most selfless person in the world. I will always love him and am so proud of him.”

In a statement released via the police, Jesse Owen's family said he "loved his boxing, watches and socialising with friends" and that he was "loved by all who had the honour of knowing him." Jesse was also a resident of Tonypandy.

Families pay tribute to the three boys

An outpour of grief followed the tragic news, as friends and family alike came together collectively to pay their tributes to the teenagers in a series of statements issued to the South Wales Police.

Jesse Owen's family said:

“Jesse had a presence that would light up any room. He was the most loving, happy kind, calm and beautiful soul. He would do absolutely anything for anyone. He loved his family and friends and was loyal to the core.”

They also said,

"He will be sorely missed by his parents, grandparents, brothers and extended family."

In a post on Facebook, Morgan Smith's father, Daniel Chalfont, stated that he was "broken" at the loss of his son.

Morgan Smith's family added:

"Morgan is a popular boy, he is a well-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. We as a family are devastated by the loss of Morgan, we have been left with a void that can never be filled. We love you our boy."

Maerdy Boxing Club also paid tribute to Morgan Smith in a statement saying it had lost "one of our own".

Callum Griffith's mom Natalie, dad Lee, and sister Erin said in a joint statement:

"Callum had the most beautiful smile that would light up the room. He was the most precious gift of a son and our love is endless. Our hearts have been broken into a million pieces, broken beyond repair. He was so loving and had a caring soul. He has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. We love you champ.”

In a joint statement issued by the boys' former schools, the three head teachers said it was "incredibly sad that lives full of potential and promise have been sadly taken too soon.".

Several mourners also left flowers and heartfelt messages as a tribute to the deceased at the scene of the crime.