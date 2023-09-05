Osceola County crash: Three kids killed in car accident after 15-year-old driver without permit allegedly ran a stop sign

A fatal crash took place in Osceola County on September 3, 2023, when a 15-year-old driver allegedly ran a stop sign and ended up killing four people including three children, and a 50-year-old woman. The tragic crash took place shortly before 7 pm local time.

Authorities further confirmed that the driver did not possess a proper permit. It is yet to be determined if the teenager will face criminal charges. Apart from those who lost their lives, the 15-year-old driver and three other teenagers sustained injuries in the horrific crash.

Children aged 1, 9, and 11, and others lost their lives in the Osceola County crash

On Sunday, September 3, a teenager who was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, reportedly ran a stop sign in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver crossed the intersection at San Miguel Street in Poinciana and slammed into the side of a 2022 Honda HR-V.

The occupants of the SUV included a 50-year-old woman who was also the driver, a 52-year-old man, and three children aged 1, 9, and 11 years of age. While the adult man was rushed to Osceola Regional Hospital with critical injuries, the woman and the children lost their lives. It has been confirmed that all of them were wearing seat belts when the crash took place, as per News 13.

On Monday, September 4, Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the teenage driver was also rushed to Osceola Regional Hospital, and had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. FHP Trooper Migdalisis Garcia told Spectrum News:

"It’s definitely something that we have to highlight with parents, and young drivers in general. They need to educate and have those conversations with their kids."

Garcia added:

"This is something that parents have to address and talk about before situations like these happen."

The FHP Trooper stated that the Impala was registered to an adult, however, their relationship with the driver hasn't been determined yet.

Neighbors gather at vigil organized for victims of the crash

The entire community gathered to show support to the family of the victims at a vigil held after the Osceola County crash. The children's mother, Sabrina Hernandez, who was also present at the gathering, stated that she had forgiven the teen driver.

"I am 100% sure this person didn’t wake up and say I am going to kill an entire family, but you know what, when we make mistakes, we have to be accountable for it," she told WFTV9.

Neighbors also arrived at the vigil and expressed their concerns about prevailing issues in the area. An individual, identified as Samantha Rodriguez, said that the frequency of accidents has increased as she stated:

"There’s always cars racing down here. (It is a) very dangerous crosswalk; nobody even crosses the street. Kids cannot even come out and play for this same reason."

Expand Tweet

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the fatal crash in Osceola County.