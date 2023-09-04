What did Nico Brown do? Teen arrested in alleged Florida drive-by shooting that killed two including 6-year-old 

15-year-old Nico Brown was arrested in connection to the alleged drive-by shooting in Orlando that killed two people. The fatal shooting took place on August 29, at around 8:20 pm local time. The victims have been identified as Ajahliyah Hashim, 6, and Isaiyah Wright, 19.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Apart from the two victims who reportedly lost their lives in the shooting, 6-year-old Ajahliyah's mother was also injured. On Saturday, cops arrested the suspect, Nico Brown, and charged him with first-degree homicide. The Orlando Police Department also shared a video of the arrest.

Nico Brown has been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the alleged Orlando shooting in late August

The shooting took place on August 29, when Nico reportedly opened fire, and ended up killing two people, including a minor. Authorities soon arrived at the shooting site on the 1100 block of Poppy Avenue, south of Raleigh Street and east of Kirkman Road.

The 6-year-old victim was reportedly in the living room of her house when she and her mother were shot, as per the New York Post. While the mother sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the young girl was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital. Authorities further confirmed that the mother-daughter duo were not the alleged shooter, Nico Brown's actual targets.

Expand Tweet

A third victim, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, was also rushed to the hospital after the shooting but succumbed to his injuries. Finally, on Saturday, September 2, Orlando Police arrested Nico Brown and filed charges against him.

Meanwhile, residents shed light on the shooting, and a neighbor spoke to News 6, and said:

"I heard the rapid gunfire, and I called 911. They were really shooting."

Another neighbor added:

"Pow, pow, pow, pow. I thought it was a machine gun. Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow. They done shot up my house before."

Expand Tweet

Ajahliyah, the 6-year-old victim, was a student at Eagle's Nest Elementary School. Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria F. Vazquez, penned a note on Twitter after the news surfaced online and said:

"My heart goes out to the Eagle’s Nest Elementary community, which has just lost a 6-year-old student to gun violence last night. Ajahliyah Hashim and her mother were victims of a shooting on Tuesday."

Vazquez continued:

"Our students should not have to live in a world where their lives are in danger in their own neighborhoods. I cannot imagine the pain Ajahliyah’s family is going through. We can not accept that these tragedies have become all too common in our community."

Expand Tweet

Authorities are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting and the case is currently under investigation. They have urged the public to contact them in case anybody has any information regarding the fatal shooting.