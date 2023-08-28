Boating accident Greers Ferry Lake: Investigation underway as boat crash kills 1 in Arkansas

On Sunday, August 27, Arkansas Fish and Game announced that an unidentified individual had died in a boating accident on Greers Ferry Lake, a popular reservoir that is 60 miles away from Little Rock. According to KARK News, there is speculation among witnesses at the scene that a pontoon and a speed boat were both involved in the incident. However, the circumstances behind the accident have not yet been revealed.

As the Greers Ferry Lake accident remains under investigation by Arkansas authorities, witnesses at the scene told local reporters that additional victims may have been injured in the accident. Officials have yet to discuss whether speeding or substance abuse played a role in the tragedy.

Witnesses reveal what they know about the Greers Ferry Lake boat accident

As per thv11, there were reportedly six people between the two boats involved in the accident. Each boat is said to have had three occupants. Keith Stephens, an Arkansas Fish and Game official, revealed that the pontoon and speed boat had a collision at approximately 1 pm.

It is unknown which boat the deceased was on. Shortly after the crash, first responders removed the boat from the lake.

Deborah Chaffin, a visitor camping at the Sugarloaf Marina near Greers Ferry Lake, described the harrowing aftermath of the crash. Chaffin said that she was returning from the store when she saw first responders at the scene. She said that officials told her to keep minors away from the gruesome scene.

“She had told us when we were pulling in that we might not want to have small children or teenagers or anything down there because people were hurt, one person did die," Chaffin said.

She continued:

“When we came back, we saw the Sheriff’s Department was there, they had the people out there working with somebody at the time, basically a lot of police, an ambulance was here, a firetruck was here."

Chaffin said that upon seeing the scene of the investigation, she saw that the pontoon boat was heavily damaged on its side.

She added:

“It makes me feel devastated for the families, even for the ones that got hurt real bad, but I’m really devastated for the one that got killed, because that’s a loved one that’s lost."

According to the International Game Fish Association, Greers Ferry Lake is a popular year-round fishing destination. The area is primarily known for its rainbow trout, as the species thrives in the cool water of the dam.

The Arkansas Fish and Game association noted that due to the high amount of visitors in the area, people should be cautious while boating.