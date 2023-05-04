"Vile": Ken Waks controversy explained as TikTok crime sleuth comes under fire for serial killer claim

TikToker Ken Waks has come under the social media radar after he claimed to have cracked an alleged serial killing case in Austin, Texas. In his videos, he claimed that the nine bodies being pulled out of Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, were the work of a serial killer loose in the city.
Ken Waks actively began talking about the case on April 4, 2023, when he first stitched his video with another Austin-based creator, Nick Casablancas' video. In his video, Nick said that multiple bodies were being found in Lady Bird Lake. Waks claimed that this was a “national problem” as bodies are suspiciously being found in other cities as well, like Chicago, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis.
Ken Waks also spoke about working privately with Kevin Gannon, a retired police officer who has dedicated years of his service to investigating similar cases. However, netizens began getting suspicious when Waks talked about his app in one of the videos. They said that he was doing all this just to get more sales for his app.
Ken has been receiving massive backlash for his videos and claims, especially after authorities cleared the air. They said that they found no signs of foul play in the cases of the bodies found in the lake. One social media user also called him “vile” and said:
Reactions explored as Ken Waks received backlash for his “serial killer on the loose” claims
As Ken Waks continued to create more and more videos about the alleged mystery, he became a target of netizens' fury. They slammed him for the claims he was making on social media. The TikToker, who lives in Chicago, has over a million fans on social media. However, netizens do not seem to connect well to the story being presented by Waks.
Netizens have also been calling out his bizarre claims, where he stated that private investigators have walked up to his door asking him to be a part of the case. He even claimed that he is going to help the private investigators “crack the case” by helping them with “tech stuff” like map building, data collection, etc.
Police and authorities have reiterated that none of the nine bodies pulled out of the lake had any suspicious marks on links to foul play.
Meanwhile, Ken is constantly posting new videos advising his viewers not to take free rides and to be vigilant, as a “serial killer is on the loose.”