"Vile": Ken Waks controversy explained as TikTok crime sleuth comes under fire for serial killer claim

TikToker Ken Waks has come under the social media radar after he claimed to have cracked an alleged serial killing case in Austin, Texas. In his videos, he claimed that the nine bodies being pulled out of Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, were the work of a serial killer loose in the city.

Ken Waks actively began talking about the case on April 4, 2023, when he first stitched his video with another Austin-based creator, Nick Casablancas' video. In his video, Nick said that multiple bodies were being found in Lady Bird Lake. Waks claimed that this was a “national problem” as bodies are suspiciously being found in other cities as well, like Chicago, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis.

Social media users bash Ken Waks as many alleged that the TikToker created an imaginary scenario only to promote his app. (Image via Twitter)

Ken Waks also spoke about working privately with Kevin Gannon, a retired police officer who has dedicated years of his service to investigating similar cases. However, netizens began getting suspicious when Waks talked about his app in one of the videos. They said that he was doing all this just to get more sales for his app.

Ken has been receiving massive backlash for his videos and claims, especially after authorities cleared the air. They said that they found no signs of foul play in the cases of the bodies found in the lake. One social media user also called him “vile” and said:

Reactions explored as Ken Waks received backlash for his “serial killer on the loose” claims

As Ken Waks continued to create more and more videos about the alleged mystery, he became a target of netizens' fury. They slammed him for the claims he was making on social media. The TikToker, who lives in Chicago, has over a million fans on social media. However, netizens do not seem to connect well to the story being presented by Waks.

Netizens have also been calling out his bizarre claims, where he stated that private investigators have walked up to his door asking him to be a part of the case. He even claimed that he is going to help the private investigators “crack the case” by helping them with “tech stuff” like map building, data collection, etc.

Abanico de CPher @SinAtacarse TIKTOKER Ken Waks LIES about serial killer to promote an app CAUSING A FURIOUS BACKLASH!!! TIKTOKER Ken Waks LIES about serial killer to promote an app CAUSING A FURIOUS BACKLASH!!! 🚨TIKTOKER Ken Waks LIES about serial killer to promote an app CAUSING A FURIOUS BACKLASH!!! https://t.co/8oQYuyw9Lf

Derek Hazelton @dqh257 #drama The writers strike may be upon us, but the Ken Waks drama on TikTok is giving what it’s supposed to give. #tiktok The writers strike may be upon us, but the Ken Waks drama on TikTok is giving what it’s supposed to give. #tiktok #drama https://t.co/3vpy09B61S

RandomUser @CompleteRando45 If we can learn anything from the Ken Waks TikTok drama, it’s that anybody who gets on social media claiming a connection with the FBI on an active investigation is full of If we can learn anything from the Ken Waks TikTok drama, it’s that anybody who gets on social media claiming a connection with the FBI on an active investigation is full of 💩

Dan From HR @hr_dan This #kenwaks drama who is claiming he cracked a murder case and then casually linking it to supporting his new app is having me life WTF This #kenwaks drama who is claiming he cracked a murder case and then casually linking it to supporting his new app is having me life WTF https://t.co/NQn2wvXzoH

Police and authorities have reiterated that none of the nine bodies pulled out of the lake had any suspicious marks on links to foul play.

Meanwhile, Ken is constantly posting new videos advising his viewers not to take free rides and to be vigilant, as a “serial killer is on the loose.”

