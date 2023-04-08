5 things to know about Jonathan Crews' shooting death and the civil lawsuit

Disappointed by the inadequate response from local law enforcement, Jonathan Crews' family hired a former stay-at-home mother turned private investigator to look into his February 2014 shooting death. They also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Brenda Lazaro, who they believe shot Crews and then made it seem like the 27-year-old shot himself in an attempt to "prove" his love for her.

Crews from Coppell, Texas, was found lying in bed, dead from a single fatal gunshot wound to his heart. His family filed a civil lawsuit, claiming that his girlfriend of three months shot and murdered him in a jealous frenzy, despite Lazaro's claims of it being a suicide and the medical examiner's declaration of the cause of death being "undetermined."

According to reports, the Crews family won the lawsuit in September and received $206 million after a jury decided that Lazaro was to blame for the victim's death.

NBC Dateline chronicles the shooting death of Jonathan Crews in an episode titled Behind Door 813. The episode also addresses the shocking revelations made by his family's independent investigation into it and the civil lawsuit that resulted in their favor.

"After 27-year-old Jonathan Crews dies mysteriously in his Texas apartment, his family takes matters into their own hands in an effort to find answers."

Five key facts to know about Jonathan Crews' shooting death and the civil lawsuit that followed

1) Crews' family believes his girlfriend murdered him in a fit of jealousy

Jonathan Crews' family believes his girlfriend of three months, Brenda Lazaro, shot him on the night of February 2, 2014, after she gave him an ultimatum to choose between her and another friend named Emily, and he decided to break up with her. Lazaro later told authorities that the 27-year-old shot himself in a bizarre attempt to prove his love for her. Additionally, she was the only person there when the shooting took place.

2) His family filed the wrongful death civil lawsuit after local police failed to give them answers

The family of Jonathan Crews sued Brenda Lazaro for wrongful death in 2016. The civil lawsuit claimed that Lazaro, who was 27 years old, shot and killed the sufferer. Pam, the victim's mother, revealed some alarming information that came to light during the family's investigation and a string of flaws that caused police to conclude that there was "not enough evidence" to arrest Lazaro.

An investigation conducted by the Crews family revealed that crucial information was withheld from the medical examiner, who declared that Jonathan's cause of death was "undetermined" and that no witnesses were ever questioned by police. Several forensic tests were also never performed because they were deemed "too expensive."

3) The lawsuit alleged that Brenda Lazaro exhibited obsessive jealousy" while dating Jonathan Crews

The Crews family's lawyer, Thomas Shaw, claimed at a three-day trial in September 2022 that Brenda Lazaro displayed "obsessive jealousy" while dating Crews and often quarreled with him over one of his close female friends. Lazaro even made a false pregnancy claim at one point, claiming she was pregnant with his child.

Emily, a friend over whom Lazaro and Crews argued, testified that she and Crews never pursued anything other than friendship. In reality, Crews set her up with a close friend who is now her husband. According to Emily, Crews informed friends the afternoon before he was shot that he was going to break up with Lazaro for good.

4) A retired Houston police homicide detective testified that Jonathan Crews couldn't have shot himself

Darrell Robertson, a retired homicide detective from the Houston Police Department, stated during his testimony that he is certain Crews did not shoot himself on the left side of his chest owing to a number of facts, including his right-handedness, a previous shoulder injury, the orientation of the "muzzle stamp" on his body, and the way the bullet moved. The suicide theory, in Robertson's opinion, "defies common sense."

Using a toy gun, Robertson demonstrated his opinion that Brenda Lazaro, the only other person in the apartment that night, shot Crews as he lay in bed.

5) The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding that Lazaro was responsible for Crews' shooting death

In September 2022, following a three-day trial, a Dallas County civil jury determined that Brenda Lazaro, who claimed her boyfriend of three months, Jonathan Crews, shot himself in 2014, was to blame for his death and owed his family millions of dollars for their loss.

After hearing testimony for three days, the jury deliberated for less than three hours before deciding to side with Crews' family in the civil lawsuit filed against Lazaro, accusing her of assault, wrongful death, aggravated assault, negligence, and gross negligence. The family received $206 million in damages.

