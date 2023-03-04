“Only a sibling would do this”: Alex Murdaugh brother testimony goes viral as highlight of trial 

Alex Murdaugh’s brother John Marvin took the stand to testify in the ongoing high-profile murder trial last Monday. Shortly after, a clip of Marvin detailing the moment he had to see the former having withdrawals went viral online.
In the video, Marvin can be seen talking about Murdaugh’s physical condition in the car. He said:
“When I met Randy [Murdaugh] over in Savannah he had Alex [Murdaugh] and I got in the car where Randy stuck with him… I’d never seen anything like it [in real], I’ve seen it in television shows- [I am] talking about the leg twitching and squirming… I mean you could just tell he was sweating and thrashing.”
Elaborating further details about his brother’s condition, Marvin continued:
“At one point he had taken the seatbelt off and he has his head down… and he is trying to stretch his legs and just kind of thrashing them and kicking them. Again, I’ve seen TV but I’ve never seen something like this in real life.”
When the lawyer asked if Alex Murdaugh was “able to control himself,” Marvin went on to share that the now-disgraced attorney had diarrhea and he “messed himself”:
“He messed himself. He had diarrhea and, it’s just, he couldn’t control it. When I say diarrhea I am not talking about a restroom, I am talking about the car and his pants.”
John Marvin also testified about the night of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s murders and opened up about seeing the crime scene for the first time:
“I saw blood, I saw brains, I saw pieces of skull. It was terrible.”
He also said that he loved his nephew and wanted to collect his remains and clear the scene to honor Paul’s memory:
“It felt like it was the right thing to do. I felt like I owed him, and I started cleaning, and I promise you no mother or father or aunt or uncle should ever have to see or do what I did that day. It's the hardest thing I've ever been through in my life.”
Marvin revealed that investigators told him that they knew Alex Murdaugh was behind the murders because there were bloodstains on his T-shirt:
“They told us that it was covered in blood. They went so far as to tell me on the police bodycam that he takes his shirt and wipes his face and that's how they knew that Alex was at the scene, and that he was the one.”
Reports suggest that the T-shirt did not test positive for blood and the evidence was not presented in the trial.
Marvin also said that he promised Paul that he would find out “who did this.” When the defense asked if he had found out about his nephew’s killer, Marvin said “I did not.”
John Marvin also recognized Alex Murdaugh’s voice in the kennel video and admitted that his brother “lied” by not telling SLED that he was in the kennel on the night of the murders.
Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were shot to death at the Murdaugh family's hunting lodge in Islandton, South Carolina, on June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh was declared a person of interest in the murders of his wife and son.
Following nearly six weeks of trial, the former attorney was found guilty of the murders and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.