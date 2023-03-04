“Only a sibling would do this”: Alex Murdaugh brother testimony goes viral as highlight of trial 

Alex Murdaugh’s brother John Marvin took the stand to testify in the ongoing high-profile murder trial last Monday. Shortly after, a clip of Marvin detailing the moment he had to see the former having withdrawals went viral online.

In the video, Marvin can be seen talking about Murdaugh’s physical condition in the car. He said:

“When I met Randy [Murdaugh] over in Savannah he had Alex [Murdaugh] and I got in the car where Randy stuck with him… I’d never seen anything like it [in real], I’ve seen it in television shows- [I am] talking about the leg twitching and squirming… I mean you could just tell he was sweating and thrashing.”

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork John Marvin Murdaugh detailed how his brother, #AlexMurdaugh , had "uncontrollable diarrhea" while driving to a detox center in Atlanta. "He messed himself," he said. John Marvin Murdaugh detailed how his brother, #AlexMurdaugh, had "uncontrollable diarrhea" while driving to a detox center in Atlanta. "He messed himself," he said. https://t.co/VaTL5kbUnV

Elaborating further details about his brother’s condition, Marvin continued:

“At one point he had taken the seatbelt off and he has his head down… and he is trying to stretch his legs and just kind of thrashing them and kicking them. Again, I’ve seen TV but I’ve never seen something like this in real life.”

When the lawyer asked if Alex Murdaugh was “able to control himself,” Marvin went on to share that the now-disgraced attorney had diarrhea and he “messed himself”:

“He messed himself. He had diarrhea and, it’s just, he couldn’t control it. When I say diarrhea I am not talking about a restroom, I am talking about the car and his pants.”

As the video of Marvin’s testimony went viral online, social media users pointed out that “only a sibling” would make such comments in public:

LegallyDirtyBlonde @LDBlondePod @theshamingofjay Only a sibling would do this 🤣 @theshamingofjay Only a sibling would do this 🤣

John Marvin also testified about the night of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s murders and opened up about seeing the crime scene for the first time:

“I saw blood, I saw brains, I saw pieces of skull. It was terrible.”

He also said that he loved his nephew and wanted to collect his remains and clear the scene to honor Paul’s memory:

“It felt like it was the right thing to do. I felt like I owed him, and I started cleaning, and I promise you no mother or father or aunt or uncle should ever have to see or do what I did that day. It's the hardest thing I've ever been through in my life.”

Marvin revealed that investigators told him that they knew Alex Murdaugh was behind the murders because there were bloodstains on his T-shirt:

“They told us that it was covered in blood. They went so far as to tell me on the police bodycam that he takes his shirt and wipes his face and that's how they knew that Alex was at the scene, and that he was the one.”

Joseph Leonard | WSAV @JLeonardNews



"By him not telling SLED he was at the kennel, I would say yes, he lied." John Marvin testifies #AlexMurdaugh never told him he had been at the scene minutes before the killings. But when SLED played the kennel video for John Marvin on 8/12/21, he identified Alex's voice."By him not telling SLED he was at the kennel, I would say yes, he lied." John Marvin testifies #AlexMurdaugh never told him he had been at the scene minutes before the killings. But when SLED played the kennel video for John Marvin on 8/12/21, he identified Alex's voice. "By him not telling SLED he was at the kennel, I would say yes, he lied." https://t.co/yMMHTj2nIi

Reports suggest that the T-shirt did not test positive for blood and the evidence was not presented in the trial.

Marvin also said that he promised Paul that he would find out “who did this.” When the defense asked if he had found out about his nephew’s killer, Marvin said “I did not.”

John Marvin also recognized Alex Murdaugh’s voice in the kennel video and admitted that his brother “lied” by not telling SLED that he was in the kennel on the night of the murders.

Netizens reacts to John Marvin’s testimony at the Alex Murdaugh trial

Alex Murdaugh’s brother John Marvin’s testimony at the high-profile double-murder trial recently went viral on social media. A clip of Marvin saying that the former “messed himself” in car due to diarrhea also circulated online.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to react to Marvin’s comments:

Mandy Matney @MandyMatney At least, no matter what happens, Alex Murdaugh had to sit there while his brother told the world that he pooped his pants.

No one deserves that more than him. At least, no matter what happens, Alex Murdaugh had to sit there while his brother told the world that he pooped his pants. No one deserves that more than him.

Kayla 💕 @aokayla2 @MandyMatney No matter what happens, there will ALWAYS be an official record in SC that AM pooped himself, in a vehicle, with his sibling present. That’s an official document now lol @MandyMatney No matter what happens, there will ALWAYS be an official record in SC that AM pooped himself, in a vehicle, with his sibling present. That’s an official document now lol

Sue @siouxzee @MandyMatney Extra points because Griffin started to change the subject and JM had to cut in with "In the car. IN HIS PANTS" @MandyMatney Extra points because Griffin started to change the subject and JM had to cut in with "In the car. IN HIS PANTS"👌

Amy Mabante @amymabante @theshamingofjay Anyone else find it odd that AM didn’t even flinch when his brother said this? Was it planned? If my brother EVER said this about me I would be mortified and at least bury by face in my hands or turn a shade of red! 🙄🤣 @theshamingofjay Anyone else find it odd that AM didn’t even flinch when his brother said this? Was it planned? If my brother EVER said this about me I would be mortified and at least bury by face in my hands or turn a shade of red! 🙄🤣

MaryBethCollins 🌻 Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 #BLM🇺🇸 @LiveOnMBC @theshamingofjay He went out of his way to make sure they knew he pood himself—he didn’t leave it as just diarrhea—he’s like “not in the restroom…” @theshamingofjay He went out of his way to make sure they knew he pood himself—he didn’t leave it as just diarrhea—he’s like “not in the restroom…”

Whitney 🐘🏈🐘 @Ms__Whitney I was embarrassed and wasn’t even there. 🤣🤣 @theshamingofjay Can you imagine sitting in there listening to that description?I was embarrassed and wasn’t even there. 🤣🤣 @theshamingofjay Can you imagine sitting in there listening to that description? 😭 I was embarrassed and wasn’t even there. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/CTPkiC9yrl

Patricia Costantini @pattyc4303 @theshamingofjay My question is, why reveal this? How might this help the defenses case? If their point is to prove he was addicted, there are other ways! @theshamingofjay My question is, why reveal this? How might this help the defenses case? If their point is to prove he was addicted, there are other ways!

Nick (Richards) Kricker. @NickKricker I bet in hindsight Alex Murdaugh wishes that poop pants story didn’t get told in court now. #AlexMurdaghtrial I bet in hindsight Alex Murdaugh wishes that poop pants story didn’t get told in court now. #AlexMurdaghtrial

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were shot to death at the Murdaugh family's hunting lodge in Islandton, South Carolina, on June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh was declared a person of interest in the murders of his wife and son.

Following nearly six weeks of trial, the former attorney was found guilty of the murders and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

