Why did Tim Norman kill his nephew? Welcome to Sweetie Pies star sentenced to life in prison

American reality television star Tim Norman has been sentenced to life in prison for conspiring to kill his nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in March 2016.

The verdict was announced on Thursday, March 2, 2023, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and AP.

On September 16, 2022, the 44-year-old reality star was convicted on three counts related to the death of his nephew. Norman was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and murder-for-hire in the 2016 death of Andre.

The panel came to the conclusion that on March 14, 2016, Norman recruited two people to kill his 21-year-old nephew. They also discovered that Norman attempted to collect a $450,000 life insurance policy on Montgomery Jr. months earlier.

Tim Norman's family member asked for leniency in his life imprisonment case

As per Upper Michigan Source, Tim Norman's lawyers submitted multiple letters from his family members and close friends for some leniency in his case. One of the letters was from his mother and owner of Sweetie Pie's restaurants, Robbie Montgomery.

The letter said that Robbie didn't know if Tim did what he was accused of and later convicted of. She added that he was still the baby she gave birth to, and that she loved him like every mother loves their child.

The prosecution claimed that Norman gave a $10,000 bribe to an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, to entice Montgomery to the shooting site. They also claimed that Norman paid another individual $5,000 to shoot Montgomery. Both the accused gunman, Travel Hill, and the performer testified against the reality TV personality.

Waiel 'Wally' Rebhi Yaghnam, an insurance agent, was sentenced to three years in prison. Wally was given the sentence for assisting Norman in fraudulently applying for multiple insurance policies and filing a claim on Montgomery's life insurance policy.

A previous U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri press release stated that on the day of his nephew's death, Tim met Travel Hill in St. Louis. Hill was also told that a woman would call him with Montgomery's location.

Once he received the call from Ellis, Hill shot the 21-year-old with a .380-caliber handgun. After shooting Andre at 8:02 pm, Hill disposed of his gun and phone, and was paid $5000 by the reality star.

Andre Montgomery Jr's family members, including his mother Michell Griggs, asked the jury for Tim Norman to be sentenced to life imprisonment.

A U.S. District Court sentenced the two individuals to life in prison, describing the murder-for-hire conspiracy as “a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew.”

Tim Norman and Andre Montgomery appeared on OWN Network's show Welcome to Sweetie Pie's, which ran from 2011 to 2018 for nine seasons.

