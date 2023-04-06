"Rainey Street Ripper is out here y'all": Austin Texas serial killer theory goes viral in wake of numerous deaths 

Another body was pulled out of the Lady Bird Lake in Austin's Rainey Street this weekend, igniting serial killer rumors yet again. Jonathan Honey's corpse is the second body to be pulled out of the water body in a month and the seventh in the past 10 months. Due to the large number of deaths, many believe that there is a serial killer on the loose.

Netizens have since dubbed the supposed mass murderer the Lady Bird Lake or Rainey Street serial killer. As natives continue to grow weary of the criminal, the Austin Police Department released a statement announcing that there is no reason to suspect foul play in the incidents. However, netizens continue to remain doubtful.

Jonathan Honey was 33 years old and was visiting the city for a bachelor party. He was last seen on Rainey Street on March 31. His death comes after the drowning of 30-year-old Jason John, who was also found in the Colorado River reservoir. Many believe that the seven total deaths that happened at Lady Bird Lake were somehow connected.

Although seven bodies were discovered recently, there have been numerous deaths that have occurred at Lady Bird Lake from 2008 until most recently. There were six bodies uncovered between 2018 and 2019 alone.

Austin Police Department release statement regarding deaths that have occurred at Rainey Street

In light of the serial killer rumors spreading like wildfire, Austin Police Department released a statement announcing that there was no evidence that supported the allegations of foul play in all the cases. They noted:

“While each incident has occurred at the lake, the circumstances, exact locations, and demographics surrounding these cases vary.”

The only common themes among the Lady Bird Lake cases was that each person seemed to have consumed alcohol before their death and that they all had access to the lake late at night.

Law enforcement also revealed that they were working with the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office who performed autopsies on each body discovered. They revealed:

“The results of these autopsies have not revealed any trauma to the bodies nor indication of foul play.”

Police advised natives to stay out of the park after its closure.

Despite the police assuring locals that there was no serial killer on the loose in the capital, a Facebook group titled “Lady Bird Lake Serial Killer/ Rainey St Killer” came into being. More than 2000 platform users have joined the group as of the announcement of Honey’s death. The group has a total of 20,000 members.

There are several theories circulating online that claim that the killer might be anyone from a cab driver to a rich doctor who has access to the lake at all times. The fact that only young men died near the lake since 2008 also added to the speculation. True crime sleuths believe there might be a serial killer hunting young men on Rainey Street.

Following the death of Jason John, his family and friends requested lights, security cameras and other equipment be installed on Rainey Street to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

