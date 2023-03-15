"Definitely hiding something": Rasheem Carter autopsy findings spark lynching claims after 'no foul play' backlash

A newly released autopsy report of Rasheem Carter, a 25-year-old black man whose body was found dismembered last year in Mississippi, has sparked speculations online that he was lynched.

While the police authorities handling the case initially suggested that no evidence of foul play was found, on Monday, March 13, Carter's family, along with their lawyer, Benjamin Crump, said that an independent autopsy found the complete opposite.

During a press conference, the attorney revealed that, as per reports, Rasheem's spinal cord was found in a different position from the rest of his remains.

"We understand they believe they may have discovered some other remains of his body that they have not disclosed to use yet."

Rasheem Carter went missing in October 2022. On November 2, 2022, the skeletal remains of his decapitated body were found, but no details were revealed before Monday's announcement. Previously, authorities suggested that no foul play would have been involved, and animals may have ripped his body up.

Rasheem Carter had told his mother about being in danger

During the press conference on Monday, March 13, Rasheem Carter's family shared that the 25-year-old, who had a 7-year-old daughter, was working in Taylorsville, approximately 100 miles from home, on a temporary contracting job.

Speaking with WAPT-TV reporters, Carter's mother, Tiffany, said he had gotten into an argument with a co-worker working on-site and left in a panic. She also stated that her son called her on October 1, 2022, a day before he went missing.

"My son told me it was three truckloads of white guys trying to kill him."

Tiffany said she told him to go to the authorities in Taylorsville, Mississippi, and ask for help.

In December 2022, Tiffany told news outlet WDAM that Rasheem wanted a ride back to his home in Laurel, but the police did not assist him. Adding to this in Monday's press conference, she said:

"They did not help him. He asked for help but they did not help."

In December, Gabe Horn, the Taylorsville Police Chief, shared that no police assistance was provided to Carter because they were short on staff.

"He told the officer that night that he and his roommates had a verbal disagreement, and he felt threatened, and that was it."

The chief said they had offered to let him stay at the police station, but Rasheem left.

While speaking with the Vicksburg Daily News in November 2022, Sheriff Joel Houston stated that Rasheem did not tell them he was in danger.

"To them, he never seemed to be in any distress or anything and he never mentioned anything about being in immediate danger. They offered him a phone call and he said he had a phone and they even offered him a charger but the charger that was available didn't fit his phone, so he was just trying to find a ride back to Laurel when he came in contact with police."

After the news of the autopsy report of Rasheem Carter went viral, Twitterati was furious.

His family set up a GoFundMe account, which has since garnered $18,511 in donations.

