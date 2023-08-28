Who were the victims of Jacksonville shooting? Florida Governor booed at vigil as 3 killed in apparent hate crime

Three black residents of Jacksonville, Florida were killed on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in what is suspected to be a racially motivated mass shooting. The suspected killer was identified as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter and he reportedly killed civilians at a Dollar Store General before taking his own life. The three victims were identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Jerrald Gallion, 29, and A.J. Laguerre, 19.

The day after the shooting, on Sunday, a mass vigil was held for the deceased victims of the shooting. During the same, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned the racist slayings. However, it is worth noting that the politician was notably booed by several Jacksonville residents present at the memorial.

Politicians comment on the victims of the Jacksonville shooting

According to Yahoo, Ron DeSantis was booed by several Jacksonville residents owing to his Republican leanings. DeSantis has reportedly spoken out against several civil rights leaders in the past. Thus, many see his condemnation of the alleged hate crime as "hypocritical."

During the vigil held on Sunday, DeSantis spoke about the shooting and called it "unacceptable in the state of Florida." The governor said that they weren't going to let anyone target others "based on their race."

DeSantis added that several measures would be taken in order to make the State of Florida safer. However, due to the Governor's support of lax firearm laws, many citizens were skeptical. CBS noted that the firearms used in the mass shooting were legally purchased.

"We're going to be announcing some stuff tomorrow morning which I think will help, not only with security, but also an attempt to help these families," DeSantis added.

However, city councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman urged the crowd not to allow their conflicting political beliefs to impact the memorial.

Pittman said that it wasn't about parties as a bullet doesn't "know a party."

In an official statement, President Joe Biden expressed his shock at the incident as well. He said that prior to the Dollar Store General shooting, Palmeter had reportedly tried to enter a historically black Newton College. President Biden implied that Palmeter may have been attempting to target the students, before settling on a local business in the area.

Biden added:

"We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin. Hate must have no safe harbor. Silence is complicity and we must not remain silent."

According to CNN, Ryan Christopher Palmeter is believed to have acted alone. After the suspect's suicide, authorities searched his home, discovering several manifestos that indicated that he intended to target black people. The triple homicide currently remains under investigation by the Jacksonville authorities.