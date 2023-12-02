Who is Pastor Sam Collier married to? Family life explored in wake Hillsong Church divorce scandal 

Sam Collier, the popular Atlanta pastor, made the shocking announcement that he and his wife, Toni, are getting divorced. Revealing the same on Friday, December 1, 2023, Sam Collier accused his wife of abuse, as he took to Instagram and claimed that the two had decided to embark on separate paths. Sam Collier wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of responsibility that I wish to inform you of a difficult and personal decision in my life. After much prayer, contemplation, and seeking guidance, Toni and I have mutually decided to pursue a divorce. This has undoubtedly been a challenging journey for both of us.”

However, just a couple of minutes later, Toni Collier took to Instagram, blaming Sam for the divorce and giving the reason for the separation as infidelity.

“I’m in the middle of the hardest season of my life. I am heartbroken, yet still hopeful. If you could see all the ways God has been kind to me and my kids your jaw would be on the floor. After years of discovering and enduring repeated acts of infidelity, I have chosen to end my marriage with Sam,” she stated.

Pastor Sam Collier was married to Toni Collier for eight years, and the couple tied the knot after knowing each other for a substantial time. The duo shares two kids, and the family resided in Atlanta before Sam and Toni called it quits.

“Toni Collier is a liar”: Sam Collier’s family explored as the pastor accused his wife of abusing him

Before Sam Collier made a rather diplomatic post about Toni and called her the "mother of his kids," just a few moments before this post, he issued a rather fiery statement about his partner, where he claimed that she is a “liar and abuser.” While Sam had immediately deleted the post, it read:

“Toni Collier is a liar and abuser. It is documented that she has abused me our entire marriage and wants to continue to. I asked Toni not to do this. As well as our team and ‘our’ lawyers. She is not divorcing me, we are divorcing each other. AND I tried to divorce her 7 times and she begged me to stay and kept abusing me. I will tell more of the story later.”

The couple dated for a long time before getting married in 2015. In addition to being Sam's wife, Toni Collier founded Broken Crayons Still Color and served as a co-pastor at the Story Church. The couple welcomed their kids soon after their marriage, however, after eight years of being in the bond, they have decided to call it quits.

While the former couple was actively involved in the Georgia-based branch of Hillsong for more than one year, the two announced their departure from the church in March 2022.

Meanwhile, as the couple announced the divorce, they requested their followers for privacy so that they could deal with the situation with sensitivity.

As the news went viral on social media, many wanted to know the reactions of their families, and kids, however, neither Sam, nor Toni have reacted to the situation, and the comments of the masses.