Seth Sias accident: GoFundMe raises more than $19,000 for real estate agent in wake of Grove City, Ohio accident

The Grove City, Ohio community is sending their well wishes to Seth Sias after he got into a life-threatening car accident. Today, a GoFundMe fundraising campaign was created for the realtor to help his family with medical expenses. Acquaintances are now waiting for an update on his health.

For those unversed, Seth Sias is the owner of Ohio Legacy Home Group. The real estate agent is also part of EXP Realty, LLC and Sias Family Holdings, LLC, based on his official Instagram page, where he has amassed 1300 followers.

Along with being a businessman, he has also seemingly dabbled in YouTube, where he uploaded videos titled House Hacking, Buying and Selling Homes at the Same Time, Beautiful Pinnacle Listing in Grove City, and Importance of Honesty in the Home Buying Process, amongst others.

Although not much is known about the car accident which left Seth Sias with serious injuries, it has been revealed that the incident occurred on Sunday, December 17.

GoFundMe raises over $19,000 as Seth Sias gets into a car accident

Rhiannon Ferrari created a GoFundMe to reveal that Sias was in a “very serious accident.” She went on to add that he was unable to receive treatment at the time as he was not “stable enough for surgery.” She also wrote:

“While we are unsure of where we are headed we know what we can do is wrap our arms around his boys and family at this time of year so please help us ensure we take care of his Christmas and start some medical fund needs as he has done for so many others.”

Based on Sias’ Instagram page, he is a parent to two young boys. Details about his partner, if any, remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

As the fundraiser requested financial help to cover medical and Christmas expenses, 195 people donated to the GoFundMe campaign. At the time of writing this article, the topmost donation of $750 was made by Ronald Robinson.

GoFundMe donor Justin Phillips, who donated $500 also wrote on the page- “He would have done it for any of us. Love you Seth!”

The campaign also revealed that they wish to raise $30,000.

The “Seth Sias” GoFundMe fundraiser was still receiving donations at the time of writing this article.

The real estate agent was frequently active on Facebook. He last posted on the social networking site on November 2, when he promoted his company. Just three days ago, he also took to Instagram to upload a video of his two sons. He captioned the post:

“First time agents trying to get the keys in the lockbox like...”

Sias frequently discussed the importance of having a good real estate team on the Ohio Legacy Home Group blog.

Some of his articles include- Navigating Your Path: Signs of the Right Real Estate Brokerage Team, How to Know You’re in the Right Real Estate Team, Synergy in Real Estate: How Joining a Team Boosts Your Success, and The Exceptional Benefits of the EXP Brokerage Model in Real Estate.

Community members are now waiting for an update about the father of two.