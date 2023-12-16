What happened to Sarah Rocco? Tributes pour in as Keller Williams Realty partner passes away in car accident 

Owner and CEO of The Rocco Group, Sarah Rocco, has passed away at the age of 39. The mother of three tragically died in a car accident. As her company announces their new leader, netizens have taken to the internet to share their condolences with Rocco's family.

Sarah Rocco’s son Cason Schneider took to Facebook to confirm her passing. Describing her in his post, he wrote:

“She was an amazing person, and we know she touched so many people’s lives… In recent months, my mom has been going after Jesus. Though business and success were important, everything had shifted. She had found that Jesus was most important and had decided to use her life and resources to impact others.”

The Rocco Group, which is part of Keller Williams Realty, also took to Facebook to address the tragedy. While reflecting upon their partner's successful career, they announced that Peter Darbee would be taking on the leadership of the organization.

Specific details about Sarah Rocco’s passing were made unavailable at the time of writing this article. However, news reports suggested that the car accident involved a Tesla. After sustaining injuries, she was reportedly taken to the Intensive Care Unit, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

More about Sarah Rocco revealed as her tragic death leaves Jacksonville, Florida community heartbroken

Sarah Rocco hails from Montana, but she grew her company in Jacksonville, Florida. Her organization has reportedly been one of the fastest growing real-estate businesses in the country, amassing 78 million sales in volume.

Not only did she manage her own company, but she was also a recognized speaker, trainer and advisor at the University of Florida, Warrington Business Seminars. Speaking about her work ethic, her company's post noted:

“A trailblazer in every sense, Sarah led her company with an unwavering dedication to values such as integrity, humility, results-driven approaches, an infectious passion for her work, a commitment to continuous personal growth, and a deep-seated sense of purpose in assisting others. Her steadfast commitment and inspirational leadership have left an indelible mark. Her legacy as both a visionary and mentor will forever inspire all who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with her.”

Leadership Jacksonville also took to Facebook to mourn the loss of the mother of three. They revealed that she was nicknamed “Sunshine Sarah” by her classmates. They went on to speak about her “smile, infectious optimism and authentic spirit.”

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville community took to Facebook to mourn the loss of Sarah Rocco. They also shared their condolences with her family under the comments section of her son's tributary post:

Tributes pour in as The Rocco Group CEO passes away (Image via Facebook)

Details about the funeral arrangements had not been made public at the time of writing this article.