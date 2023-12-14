Fact Check: Did Jackboy get shot? Rapper issues statement in wake of Florida shooting

Social media users were left shocked and concerned after several reports of popular rapper Jackboy being shot emerged on the internet. Many reports and social media posts stated that the rapper was shot multiple times on December 13, 2023, and due to his critical condition, he was airlifted to the hospital.

As the news spread and went viral, people began sharing their messages for the rapper, wishing that he get well soon. However, Jackboy later hopped on to an Instagram live, where he was seen dancing and grooving to rap songs.

He stated that the news about him being shot multiple times is fake, and it was not him who got shot.

During the live, Jackboy even lifted his shirt to show that he wasn't shot or hurt. On the other hand, several publications like Complex reported that it was Jackboy's brother who was airlifted to the hospital after being shot multiple times. However, the rapper has not confirmed the news.

Hence, the news about Jackboy being shot multiple times is fake and holds no truth.

Born in 1997, Jackboy started his career with a mixtape called Stick Up Kid. He has also released many albums like New Jack City, JackNDaBox, and even Lost in My Head, which has earned him a good fortune. As per The US Sun, the rapper has a net worth of $2.3 million.

A man from Florida had to be flown down to a hospital after he was shot multiple times. As per the police authorities, the incident took place on Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023, in Port St. Lucie.

The police called it a “targeted attack,” and stated that it took place before 7 am in the morning at the Town Park at Tradition Community.

The officials stated in a press release that the suspect approached the unknown man and opened fire at him, after which his condition was extremely serious. Due to his complicated condition, the person was airlifted to the Lawnwood Hospital.

The police also stated that the suspect fled in a car, and has not been found yet.

In their report, the police stated:

“On 12/13/23 at about 0657 hours, PSLPD responded to the 11000 block of SW Stockton Pl. for a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed that a young adult male was in his driveway when the suspect approached him and shot him several times. The suspect fled in an unknown make/model vehicle."

The police also warned the masses not to venture into the area where the incident took place as they claimed that the area was under heavy police presence working on the case and investigating the matter.

Furthermore, the police had also placed a lockdown in the area till 8:15 am since the officials were trying to catch the suspect and airlift the man who was shot.

However, after 45 minutes of the shooting, the police had to lift the lockdown so people in the area could operate as usual.

The police have also requested the masses to help the authorities and report to the police if they find any clue about the suspect. On the other hand, while it is not confirmed if the man who was shot was Jackboy's brother or not, the news about the rapper being shot is fake and untrue.