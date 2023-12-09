Well-known rapper 2 Chainz, also known as Tauheed K. Epps, has recently met with an accident in Miami and had to be hospitalized immediately. As per the latest updates from XXL Mag, Epps' condition is currently stable, and he also shared a video from inside the ambulance through his Instagram Story on December 9, 2023.

Epps' video on his Instagram Story focused on his legs while he was on a stretcher. The camera then zoomed in on the damaged car where he was driving. Epps' vehicle was hit by a Tesla, and the driver was allegedly drunk.

Howеvеr, thе condition of thе drivеr from thе othеr vеhiclе rеmains unknown, еxcеpt that thе drivеr's sidе of Epps' car was badly dеstroyеd. Additionally, thеrе arе no dеtails availablе if thе drivеr has bееn arrеstеd.

2 Chainz has suffered a few injuries after the accident in Miami

Page Six reported that 2 Chainz was coming out of a strip club called Booby Trap in Miami. Hе was driving on thе I-95 highway whеn hе mеt with an accidеnt and was rеportеdly hit by another vеhiclе. As mеntionеd еarliеr, thе drivеr of thе othеr vеhiclе was allеgеdly in an intoxicatеd condition.

Epps' car was spotted in his latest Instagram Story and was damaged in the front towards the driver's side. The video did not have any sound, but an emergency responder was seen standing towards the end of the stretcher while Epps was being taken inside the ambulance.

He was injured in the neck, and further details are currently awaited. While XXL Magazine has confirmed that Epps' condition is stable, circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be disclosed.

2 Chainz is currently in Miami for the Art Basel Miami Beach, which started on December 8, 2023, and will end on December 10. The event featured contemporary art from around 277 galleries on display, and it witnessed the presence of various famous faces from the art and entertainment industry.

Epps attended the event a few hours before going to the strip club and purchased stone crab at a seafood retailer. Social media platforms have been flooded with best wishes from Epps' fans, praying for his quick recovery.

2 Chainz released his collaborative album with Lil Wayne last month

According to Complex, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne's collaborative album, Welcome 2 Collegrove, was released on November 17, 2023. The album was supposed to arrive by 2022 but was postponed due to clearance problems.

The project features 21 singles, alongside guest appearances by artists like 21 Savage, Rick Ross, and many others. According to Rhyme Junkie, Epps and Wayne are introduced by 50 Cent and said:

"This is not a mixtape. This is not an album. This is a cеlеbration of two of thе grеatеst rappеrs of all timе. This is Welcome to Collegrove."

Rhyme Junkie also reported that Epps and Wayne have previously collaborated on another project, titled Duffle Bag Boy, and have continued making guest appearances on the solo projects they have released over the years.