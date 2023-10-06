What did Michael Gunther do? Charges explored as Virginia Beach bus driver arrested for distributing illegal substances to students

Michael Gunther, a Virginia Beach school bus driver, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after he was caught selling drugs to students.

WAVY, citing court documents, reported that on September 4, 2023, a parent of a student found the minor unconscious with apparent signs of drug use. The parent who suspected fentanyl consumption rushed the minor to a hospital where they were treated for undisclosed drug use.

Shortly after, the parent reportedly scoured their child’s text chain and discovered a string of messages exchanged between the minor and a suspected peddler identified as “Mr. Mike.”

In the text chain, the suspect reportedly offered to supply students with illicit substances like drugs, alcohol and nicotine vapes. Virginia Beach police department said they were able to match the number from the texts to Michael Gunther, the driver of the school bus 353, which takes students from Kellam High School.

On Thursday, October 5, 2023, a spokesperson from Virginia Beach City Public Schools said Virginia Beach school bus driver Michael Gunther was fired after he was arrested for "misconduct.”

While the school did not elaborate on the nature of the crime, WAVY reported that Michael Gunther, who has been employed by Virginia Beach City Public Schools since 2018, was arrested for selling drugs to students.

Virginia Beach City Public School confirmed that Gunther was fired, noting that the school was not under criminal investigation. They said:

“We want to make you aware that a bus driver was arrested today by the Virginia Beach Police Department for alleged misconduct. You may hear about this in the media, however, at this time we are not part of the criminal proceedings and as such do not have additional information.”

The school went on to assure the parents that the safety of their students would always remain their top priority, adding that any staff member who was found violating the ethical practices of the school would be dismissed.

“All staff are expected to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct aligned with our core values and we will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children.”

Furthermore, the school informed parents that the driver was no longer employed by the school district which would continue to cultivate a safe learning environment for students.

“Know that the staff member is no longer employed with VBCPS. Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students. We appreciate your continued support.”

Meanwhile, police have yet to disclose additional information related to the case.