“This is my dawg”: Rapper 2 Chainz lauds LeBron James after his 31-point performance against Suns

LeBron James showed off his otherworldly talents once again Tuesday. The 21-year-old veteran showed no signs of slowing down as he led the LA Lakers to a clutch 106-103 win against the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. James’ performance drew the praise and eyes of many, including rapper 2 Chainz.

The rapper took to Instagram to laud James for another stunning performance. The rapper posted a picture of James on his Instagram story and coupled it with the following caption:

“And this my dawg, this s**t crazy,” 2 Chainz wrote.

James then reshared the post on his own IG story. The two seem to be friends, and James enjoyed the support from his friend in the music world.

LeBron James IG story after the win.

James deserved the hype after being the best player in a Lakers uniform once again Tuesday. “The King” led the team with 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting. He also hit two of his four 3-point attempts. He scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter.

As usual, James contributed in other ways, controlling the team’s offense and game flow. He threw multiple highlight-worthy, no-look passes on his way to 11 assists.

LeBron James contributed on both ends in the win. He grabbed eight rebounds, five of them on the defensive end. He also had a whopping five steals as a defensive disruptor.

LeBron James and the Lakers knock out the Suns

LeBron James was a major part of why the Lakers advanced to Las Vegas for the semifinals of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. He led the way in scoring, but the Lakers had other solid contributors to eliminate Phoenix.

Austin Reaves was huge for the Lakers off the bench. He hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

Anthony Davis was also huge for LA. The big man posted a double-double with 27 points and 15 rebounds.

LA was able to overcome Phoenix’s high-scoring duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Durant had 31 and Booker had 21 in the loss.

LA benefitted from a call late in the game to clinch the win. Following Reaves’ clutch 3-pointer, Durant drove to the lane to cut the lead to 105-103 with 11 seconds left.

The Lakers then inbounded the ball to Reaves who lost possession and the loose ball squirted toward the boundary to be picked up by Suns guard Grayson Allen. However, James called for a timeout during the loose ball and the refs awarded the Lakers the stoppage and possession.

Reaves did not have clear possession at the time of the timeout call from LeBron James but the call was not overturned. Davis went on to hit a free throw and Durant missed the game-tying attempt at the buzzer as the Lakers advanced.

LA secured the last semifinal spot of the In-Season tournament. It will play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. The winner will face off against the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game on Saturday.

The winner will hoist the first-ever NBA Cup. The semifinals take place at T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.