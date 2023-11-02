 What are animal crushing videos? Jacksonville woman arrested for creating and distributing sadistic footages

A shocking incident of animal crushing has come to light as a Jacksonville woman is facing federal charges of conspiring to create and distribute animal crush videos, videos in which people quite literally crush animals to death.

The announcement about this sadistic act was made by federal prosecutors on Wednesday. The prosecutors said that a 35-year-old woman, Nicole DeVilbiss, was handling the Telegram group chat, where several videos depicting physical abuse and torture of monkeys were shared.

The US Attorney for the Middle District of Florida described it as a fetish that some people find se*ually arousing. The attorney further said,

"It is a federal crime defined as actual conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles or amphibians, is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury."

Moreover, it was mentioned in the criminal complaint that was obtained by First Coast News that the 35-year-old woman was arrested after investigators went ahead and executed a search warrant on her Jacksonville home on Tuesday. She even allegedly admitted that she was part of the Telegram group that was titled Mister Ape, where videos of animal crushing were shared.

The complaint showed the price of the animal crushing videos that were shared on the Mister Ape group

The 35-year-old was shown screenshots of the group by the investigators and at that time, she allegedly accepted that she shared a number of animal crushing videos on that group. In the complaint, she even estimated the price of the making of animal-crushing videos and said that it takes between $100 and $230 to make these videos.

The complaint also stated:

"Devilbiss stated her initial intentions were to help stop the torture of monkeys, but later transitioned to a dark place where she found relief from viewing monkey torture videos."

It is also worth noting that currently it is unclear when Devilbiss joined the group as its administrator, but as per the prosecutors, she was the group's administrator from June 2022 till May 2023. According to the complaint, she allegedly wrote:

"If you’re gonna nab an adult rat then get the one with a baby attached. I think most of us like to see the babies. Personally not that into seeing the older rats get messed with."

It was also mentioned that during her time as the group's administrator, she allegedly collected and made payment for the creation of animal-crushing videos. She was also the decider of who stays in the group and she was one to remove people from the group as well.

Moreover, if she is convicted, then she would get a minimum of five years in federal prison.