All K-pop music videos with over 1.5 billion views on YouTube

While there's an abundance of K-pop music videos that only continues to pile up with every comeback, some music videos continue to dominate the industry with their undying influence and popularity. There's no doubt that K-pop has promised itself to be one of the most fast-growing aspects of the entertainment industry worldwide.

As artists continue to roll out groundbreaking tracks and mind-blowing music videos, one would be surprised to learn that only a few of them have earned the golden spot of having more than 1.5 billion views. With a huge list of K-pop artists debuting every year, the unshakeable fame of the world-dominant idols BTS, BLACKPINK, and PSY, are the only three artists who sit in the list of K-pop music videos whose music videos have reached over 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

From PSY's GENTLEMEN to BLACKPINK'S Kill This Love: All 8 K-pop music videos that have garnered over 1.5 billion views on YouTube

8) DNA by BTS (1,532,370,458 views)

Released in 2017 with BTS' Love Yourself: Her album, DNA is the first music video on the list of K-pop music videos with over 1.5 billion views. The electronic pop song, colorful visuals, and impressive choreography featured in the music video are the reasons why it became one of the most popular ones released by the seven-member K-pop boy group. DNA garnered much fame and popularity for BTS and became its first reach to the international audience.

7) GENTLEMAN by PSY (1,560,699,671 views)

One of the most popular K-pop music videos in the industry is PSY's Gentleman, released in 2013. The song, which was the nineteenth single of the soloist, holds a fanbase on its own, where its chorus and choreography went viral on the internet. Gentleman bagged two Golden Disc Awards and was also nominated for several other honorable award categories, like MAMA, World Music Award, etc.

6) BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK (1,586,991,095 views)

The first one of the three K-pop music videos from BLACKPINK that garnered over 1.5 billion views is BOOMBAYAH. This song featured on the group's debut single album, 2016's SQUARE ONE, and caught fans' attention not only for its catchy beats and lyrics, but also for its impressive choreography. Given that it was the kickstart of the group's careers, many were impressed by the unique concept put forth by them.

5) Boy With Luv by BTS (1,676,445,664 views)

Another one of BTS' K-pop music videos that has earned over 1.5 billion views is Boy With Luv, the track that sits in their MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA album. Released in 2019, the song gained popularity for several reasons, one of it being American singer, Halsey, who collaborated and featured in the song's video. However, it is also hard to deny that the song's eye-catching visuals and addictive choreography were the main points.

4) Dynamite by BTS (1,700,836,438 views)

BTS' first-ever English track which was rolled during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic, Dynamite, also sits as one of the K-pop music videos with over 1.5 billion views. The song, released in 2020, was effortlessly one the most impactful tracks for both the artists and its fandom. The group gained much more international exposure through the same, bagging several remarkable awards and setting impressive records.

3) Kill This Love by BLACKPINK (1,808,622,461 views)

Another one of BLACKPINK's K-pop music videos that garnered over 1.5 billion views on YouTube is Kill This Love. Released in 2019 through their mini-album that went by the same name, the song is inarguably one of the most famous tracks of the four-membered group. During its time of release, Kill This Love and its choreography effortlessly dominated the internet and still continue to excite a huge crowd.

2) DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK (2,073,262,520 views)

The last BLACKPINK track to sit on the list of K-pop music videos with over 1.5 billion views is DDU-DU DDU-DU, another iconic track from the group. Released in 2018, the song featured in the group's famous album, Blackpink In Your Area. The music video's colorful and majestic visuals paired with its addictive choreography naturally caught the fans' eyes, making it stand as one of the only K-pop music videos with over 2 billion views.

1) Gangnam Style by PSY (4,809,289,255 views)

The song that takes the crown and number 1 position on this list is none other than the world-famous K-pop track, Gangnam Style. Released in 2012 through the soloist's Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1 album, the song maintained its popularity even among crowds that weren't aware of K-pop as a genre. Its iconic chorus and choreography continue to be one of the biggest highlights in the industry.

As the K-pop industry continues to roll out new record-breaking tracks, fans are curious to find out who will be the first fourth-generation artists who'll enter the honorable list of reaching more than 1.5 billion views for their K-pop music videos.

