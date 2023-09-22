"Should bring back fleets": X is disabling Circles, netizens demand Elon Musk should relaunch the 'Fleets' feature

Social media users were taken aback when they got to know that X, previously Twitter, is all set to shut down Circles, a feature that allowed the users to share posts with a limited set of audience, instead of all the followers. The Help Center on the app revealed that October 31, 2023, will be the last date when a user will be able to create posts on Circles.

The message read:

“X is deprecating Circles as of October 31, 2023. After this date, you will not be able to create new posts that are limited to your Circle, nor will you be able to add people to your circle. You will, however, be able to remove people from your Circle, by unfollowing them.”

The platform then stated how users will be able to remove the current members of their Circle. Circles was initially launched in August 2022, and became a big thing, as users loved the idea of sharing posts with a specific set of audience.

However, now that the feature is all set to bid adieu, users are now requesting Elon Musk and X to bring back Fleets, which was feature introduced in November 2020.

The feature was much like the Stories feature, where people could share stories, just like Instagram or Snapchat. However, the feature was disabled in August 2021.

While it has been over two years since X, formerly Twitter, disabled Fleets, the demand for the same rose once again as Twitter announced that Circles would also be disabled.

Social media users demanded the comeback of Fleets as Twitter announced that the platform would be discontinuing another feature. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users demand for Fleets as X reveals the disabling of Circles on the platform

Twitter, now known as X, has been one platform which has been experimenting a bit too much with its features. From Fleets to Circles, many users are saddened as X revealed that they would be disabling the Circles feature. This news has brought back the demands to revive the Fleets feature to the app.

As the news spread on the platform, here is how the netizens reacted:

At the moment, it is not known as to why the Circles feature is being discontinued. Moreover, none of the representatives from Twitter, nor Elon Musk have spoken up about the issue or addressed the demands of the users to bring back Fleets.