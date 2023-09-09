Starfield Crimson Fleet mission list, rewards, and more

There are several factions in Starfield that your character can join. Crimson Fleet, Constellation, United Colonies, Ryujin Industries, and Freestar Collective are some of the most prominent. Each one allows you to play a specific game mode, receive rewards, and complete missions. In addition to the main story, you can face different challenges depending on the faction you choose.

The Crimson Fleet, which we will talk about in this article, is one of the most exciting factions in the game. Its focus on piracy is reserved for the bravest of players.

List of Starfield Crimson Fleet missions and their rewards

Crimson Fleet quest depends on your choices (Image via Bethesda)

In addition to common missions for all players who follow the main Starfield storyline, Crimson Fleet features eight side missions:

Deep Cover Rook Meets King Echoes of the Past Breaking the Bank The Best There Is Absolute Power Eye of the Storm Legacy's End

Below is a brief description of what they consist of and the rewards for those who successfully complete them.

1) Deep Cover

This quest requires you to be arrested (Image via Bethesda)

To start Deep Cover, you must pickpocket in New Atlantis and get arrested. The authorities will give you two options: go to jail or infiltrate into the Crimson Fleet. You will choose the second and become a spy for the United Colonies (UC). They will then ask you to use a ship with contraband to get close to the space pirates and start the deal with the faction.

Later, you will have to settle a debt between the characters Karl Fielding and Adler Kemp. Finally, Kemp will arrange a meeting with one of the leaders of the Crimson Fleet, Naeva Mora, on Europa Moon.

Rewards

250 XP

4800 credits

2) Rook Meets King

To meet Naeva Mora, the Faction will force you to find the traitor Austin Rake. To do this, you have to travel to Enceladus and find the man in the spaceship The Ragana.

After talking to the ship's crew, you can negotiate for Rake's life and let him live. After lying to the members of the Crimson Fleet, telling them you murdered Austin, they will let you see Naeva and meet other members of the faction who will officially make you part of it.

Rewards

250 XP

5800 credits

Pirate Swashbuckler Gear

3) Echoes of the Past

In Echoes of the Past, you will join the members of the Crimson Fleet in various routine duties. Among them, you will encounter aliens and explore a place called The Lock.

This mission is long and tedious. It involves sneaking through places and facing very difficult enemies, such as a young specimen of the Grylloba. You need to find any information you can about the Legacy, a ship belonging to a man named Jasper Kryx.

With the information gathered, you will interact with Naeva again and continue your work as a spy for the United Colonies.

Rewards

350 XP

20,000 credits

Keelhauler

4) Breaking the Bank

The fourth Crimson Fleet quest challenges you to find information about a character named Larry Dumbrosky. To do this, you have to investigate various NPCs and hack into computer systems.

After confronting Dumbrosky, you are able to access certain files to obtain data about the Legacy, Jasper Kryx's ship. With this new information, you report your findings to both Naeva and the UC officers.

Rewards

315 XP

5) The Best There Is

In The Best There Is, you have to start a new mission assigned by Naeva: to accompany the character Huan Daiyu to infiltrate the ship SY-920.

Once inside the ship and disguised as a crew member, your task will be to find the CommandBay to search for information about an object called the Compspike. After digging through the ship, you get information about the artifact to give to your Crimson Fleet superiors.

Rewards

250 XP

9600 credits

6) Absolute Powers

In this mission, you must help the Crimson Fleet gain access to a ship that is blocked in space. To do so, you will need to acquire a technology called Conduction Grid Tech from the power core of the Generdyne facility.

To get there, you have to talk to Stelle Vincent, who also asks you to install a virus in Generdyne's systems. Unfortunately, you will be trapped and have to decide whether or not to betray Stelle. She decides eventually not to use the malicious program.

Rewards

350 XP

12400 Credits

7) Eye of the Storm

In this mission, the Crimson Fleet sends you to the Legacy ship to learn more about Jason Kryx. To do this, you have to install the Conduction Grid modules on the ship and pilot it to the Bannoc system.

Inside the abandoned vehicle, you find a vault containing Kryx's possessions, as well as several items. You will have to transfer and download some data from the ship to get it out of there. However, the vehicle starts to burn, and you have to save your life.

Rewards

350 XP

8400 Credits

Revenant

8) Legacy's End

It is possible to choose loyalty to UC (Image via Bethesda)

This mission sets the tone for the rest of the game. With Kryx's information in your hands, you have the option of turning it over to the UC faction or showing your loyalty to the Crimson Fleet.

If you choose to remain a UC agent, it will be your turn to disable the pirate fleet's ship. Then, you will enter their base and destroy their archives, loot their assets, and assassinate their leaders.

If you choose the Crimson Fleet path, you'll have to destroy the UC Watcher ship and free the prisoners that faction is holding in their facilities. In the end, you will become a member of the Pirate faction.

Rewards

350 XP

250,000 credits

Starfield is now available to play on Xbox Series X|S and PCs.