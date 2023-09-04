Starfield ship Habs guide: Best Habs to unlock first and more

Finding the perfect balance of upgrades for your ship in Starfield is an important factor to consider when customizing it. Each module and part can affect both its appearance and stats. Upgrading your vessel is a convoluted process, but it's worth it to make space travel smoother from the start. The Hab modules are crucial to your ship's success, as they serve as living quarters and increase its carrying capacity. It's essential to accommodate your ship's populace properly.

This article will provide you with the ultimate guide to Habs and insights about the top ones to equip on your vessel.

What are Habs in Starfield?

Among all the modules on a ship, Hab is crucial. (Image via Bethesda)

The living quarters for your ship's passengers are found in the Hab modules, which also add to the carrying capacity. The term "Hab" refers to the Habitat modules that offer additional space, such as armories, captain's quarters, and crew quarters.

Adding a substantial increase to a ship's crew can easily be accomplished by purchasing Hab modules from multiple vendors. However, it's important to note that these upgrades can't be applied right away and must be added through the Ship Build menu.

Those who have the Extrovert trait will especially benefit from this upgrade if they enjoy being surrounded by NPCs.

Best Starfield ship Habs

1) Workshop Hab

Hab module Feature Weapon workbench Craft and attain weapon mods Spacesuit workbench Craft and attain armor mods Industrial workbench Craft components

Crafting in the game is a lot easier when you have the Workshop Hab module installed early on. It adds industrial workbenches, weapons, and a spacesuit to your ship. By utilizing the resources and materials at your disposal, you can craft armor mods, weapon mods, and components in no time.

2) Science Hab

Hab module Feature Pharmaceutical lab Craft aid products

Craft aid items with farmed resources and materials by adding a Pharmaceutical Lab to your ship through the Science or Infirmary hab modules.

All Starfield ship Habs

In the vast emptiness of space, Habs in Starfield represent community, growth, and all the good things life has to offer. Beyond their important functions, these lively modules serve as safe and comfortable living quarters for the crew. They are truly the heart of the spaceship, where chances to thrive abound.

Here are all of the Habs manufacturers and their locations in the title:

Deimos Habs : Deimos Staryard, Deimos (Mars' moon), Sol star system

: Deimos Staryard, Deimos (Mars' moon), Sol star system HopeTech Habs : Hopetown, Polvo, Valo star system

: Hopetown, Polvo, Valo star system Nova Galactic Habs : New Homestead, Titan (Saturn's moon), Sol star system

: New Homestead, Titan (Saturn's moon), Sol star system Stroud Eklund Habs : Neon, Volii Alpha, Volii star system

: Neon, Volii Alpha, Volii star system Taiyo Astroneering Habs: Neon, on Volii Alpha, in the Volii star system

Elevate your voyage by upgrading your spaceship and purchasing Habs from a variety of manufacturers. All of the Habs in Starfield, along with their features, are listed below:

Hab module Features All-in One Navigation console, bed, galley, passenger slots Armory Weapon storage and display Battle Station Navigation console, crew stations Brig Bed, storage Captain's Quarters Bed, storage, galley Cargo Hall Storage Computer Core Storage, crew stations Control Station Crew Stations, storage, galley Engineering Storage Infirmary Pharmaceutical lab, research lab Living Quarters Bed Mess Hall Cooking station, galley Science Pharmaceutical lab, research lab, galley Workshop Weapon workbench, industrial workbench, spacesuit workbench

This concludes our comprehensive guide to Starfield's Hab modules and their various aspects.