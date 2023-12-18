What happened to Bret Michaels? Singer hospitalized after show at del Lago

As part of his new tour, Bret Michaels performed at the Lago Resort & Casino in Syracuse, New York, on December 15, 2023. However, during the performance, the singer struggled with dehydration and diabetes, which eventually led to his eventual hospitalization at Geneva General in the city.

The singer elaborated on his illness in a Facebook post, stating the reasons for his hospitalization:

"Last night at del Lago Resort & Casino, the fans could not have been better & more understanding as I was having a struggle with dehydration and my diabetes all day - from being under the weather, tested for Covid twice (negative both times) -"

The singer continued:

"Immediately following the show, I went to the hospital, where the staff, doctors, nurses and all of the frontline workers could not have been better. Honestly, their combination of professionalism & great personalities as sick and dehydrated as I was feeling was unbelievable. They reacted very quickly and it was incredible."

The singer ended his statement with the cancellation of his next show and the rescheduling of the Mohegan Sun at Arena to February 9, 2024. Tickets from the original show will be vaild for the rescheduled date.

More about Bret Michaels' hospitalization

No further information has been provided regarding the hospitalization, but the singer has previously elaborated upon his diabetes in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle on February 19, 2019.

"Diabetes is a very complicated disease. When you’re diabetic, there’s this everyday balance. The pancreas is no longer secreting the amount of insulin you need to cover the food intake, your carb intake. This is an incurable disease. You treat it with medication and with doing the right thing to stay healthy," he said.

Aside from his Type 1 Diabetes, the singer has also had several other health challenges over the years. In 2010, he suffered a brain hemorrhage; in 2011, he had a congenital heart defect called Ventricular Septal Defect or Atrial Septal Defect, depending upon where the hole is located; and in 2014, he had kidney surgery.

More on Bret Michaels' music career

Bret Michaels started his career as the lead vocalist of the glam metal band Poison. The singer and his fellow band members achieved commercial acclaim with the band's second studio album, Open Up and Say... Ahh!, which was released on May 3, 1988.

The multi-platinum certified album remains the band's most successful album to date and peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart and at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Aside from his work with Poison, Bret Michaels also released several solo albums. Of these solo albums, his most successful is the third studio album, Custom Built, which he released on July 6, 2010. The record peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album chart.