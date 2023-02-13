Does Nick Jonas have diabetes? Singer’s Dexcom Super Bowl 2023 commercial sparks hilarious memefest online

Nick Jonas recently appeared in a Super Bowl LVII commercial for a Dexcom G7 device made for diabetic patients. The internet shared that they were reminded of a younger Nick, who they thought was on the verge of death when he shared that he had diabetes.
In November 2022, Nick shared a post on Instagram where the singer spoke about four early signs of Type 1 diabetes, which included weight loss, excessive thirst, frequent urination, and irritability. Nick’s post came ahead of November 14, which is marked as World Diabetes Day. He stated that he had experienced these symptoms before his diagnosis. As such, Nick Jonas has type 1 diabetes.
However, fans wrote on Twitter that they expected the singer to spread awareness about the illness but were disappointed to see Nick Jonas only partaking in a diabetes commercial for the 2023 Super Bowl.
In the ad, the singer held the device between his fingers and asserted how the small tool was going to be the next big thing. The device is said to be for all types of diabetes. Dexcom G7 claims to show a patient's glucose level, predict where the level is headed, and track the individual's success at keeping their blood sugar in check.
Netizens respond to Nick Jonas' new Super Bowl commercial for a diabetes-related device
The tagline for Nick's Dexcom G7 ad claimed the product to be:
"Powerful. Simple. Diabetes management."
However, some netizens noted that the device is placed at a high price, which will probably make it hard for every diabetic patient to get hold of it. Some even jabbed at the singer, saying that Nick Jonas only speaks about diabetes when it profits him and does not intend to spread awareness regarding the illness.
Some also mentioned that Nick was diagnosed when he was 13 years old. Back then, some of his fans, who were teenagers at the time, thought that the singer would soon die of diabetes. These fans sarcastically wrote that they never thought that Nick would make it this far.
Nick Jonas shares how with the help of the Dexcom CGM device, he was able to fix his glucose level before a show
Nick shared another clip from his collaboration with Dexcom G7 for Super Bowl LVII on Twitter. He wrote that when someone has diabetes, their blood sugar level can either spike or drop suddenly, without warning. The singer claimed to have experienced it himself.
The singer added that millions of diabetic individuals who would be watching the Super Bowl might have also experienced it.
He shared a small instance where he had to resort to the Dexcom device. Nick said that recently, before heading to the stage about 50 minutes ahead of his show time, he suddenly started feeling a little low. The singer said he felt surprisingly low and immediately got an alert on his phone from his Dexcom CGM device. It helped him fix his glucose level before the show started.
Earlier, Nick Jonas also spoke about his diagnosis and how it made him think that he probably would not be able to continue his career as a musician. He said there had been tough days for him where his blood sugar was either low or high, and he had to figure it out to push through. However, Nick also said he was grateful to have a good support system close to him.