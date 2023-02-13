Does Nick Jonas have diabetes? Singer’s Dexcom Super Bowl 2023 commercial sparks hilarious memefest online

Nick Jonas recently appeared in a Super Bowl LVII commercial for a Dexcom G7 device made for diabetic patients. The internet shared that they were reminded of a younger Nick, who they thought was on the verge of death when he shared that he had diabetes.

In November 2022, Nick shared a post on Instagram where the singer spoke about four early signs of Type 1 diabetes, which included weight loss, excessive thirst, frequent urination, and irritability. Nick’s post came ahead of November 14, which is marked as World Diabetes Day. He stated that he had experienced these symptoms before his diagnosis. As such, Nick Jonas has type 1 diabetes.

However, fans wrote on Twitter that they expected the singer to spread awareness about the illness but were disappointed to see Nick Jonas only partaking in a diabetes commercial for the 2023 Super Bowl.

In the ad, the singer held the device between his fingers and asserted how the small tool was going to be the next big thing. The device is said to be for all types of diabetes. Dexcom G7 claims to show a patient's glucose level, predict where the level is headed, and track the individual's success at keeping their blood sugar in check.

Netizens respond to Nick Jonas' new Super Bowl commercial for a diabetes-related device

The tagline for Nick's Dexcom G7 ad claimed the product to be:

"Powerful. Simple. Diabetes management."

hannah is all too unwell 🧣 @h_giffin Super Bowl reminder for when you see Dexcom commercials that Nick Jonas only shows his diabetes when it profits him and that Beyond Type 1 doesn't actually have our well being in mind 🤗

However, some netizens noted that the device is placed at a high price, which will probably make it hard for every diabetic patient to get hold of it. Some even jabbed at the singer, saying that Nick Jonas only speaks about diabetes when it profits him and does not intend to spread awareness regarding the illness.

Some also mentioned that Nick was diagnosed when he was 13 years old. Back then, some of his fans, who were teenagers at the time, thought that the singer would soon die of diabetes. These fans sarcastically wrote that they never thought that Nick would make it this far.

myesha thee stallion @myeshachou nick jonas doing diabetes medication ads during the 2023superbowl... 10 year old me would've never thought he'd make it this far

𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 @bylarisha nick jonas having a super bowl commercial about diabetes after disney channel made us think he was on the verge of death

BMW @itgirIb I remember I cried when I found out Nick Jonas had diabetes I was really a loser

Sarah Ainslee (PREORDER THAT WASN'T IN THE SCRIPT) @sarahisawriter They really put Nick Jonas in a diabetes commercial to trigger all of us who thought he was going to die back in 2009.

Briana Luca @bribrilukes TBT to when I was 13 and was convinced Nick Jonas was going to die because of his diabetes - they really pulled out all the stops in gaslighting children.

abby🧎🏻‍♀️ @_sidejoe raise your hand if you too thought diabetes was a terminal disease as a child after nick jonas announced he had it

hot girl dee 🩸 @medeecine that commercial just made me remember when nick jonas told us he had diabetes when we were kids and the entire fandom panicking thinking he was gonna die

new year same parv 🎉 @RealPattyWap As a Diabetic - watching Nick Jonas do diabetes ads for exorbitantly priced necessary devices is a strong reminder why I'm a Joe girl

diabetic jar jar binks @lilwastoid Remember when Nick Jonas was first diagnosed with diabetes and we were all hopeful that he would use his platform to raise awareness and do good for the community?

Boy we were all mistaken



Boy we were all mistaken Remember when Nick Jonas was first diagnosed with diabetes and we were all hopeful that he would use his platform to raise awareness and do good for the community?Boy we were all mistaken

mara @sugemidnight younger me thinking Nick Jonas was gonna die because he had type 2 diabetes

Ty Beringer @tyberinger IDK when the #NickJonas #Dexcom ad drops, but if anybody searches for them later, here's a quick heads up that Dexcoms unreasonably expensive, mr Jonas only talks about diabetes if he gets paid, and his charity, Beyond Type 1, is funded by big pharma who price gouges us to death

Nick Jonas shares how with the help of the Dexcom CGM device, he was able to fix his glucose level before a show

Nick shared another clip from his collaboration with Dexcom G7 for Super Bowl LVII on Twitter. He wrote that when someone has diabetes, their blood sugar level can either spike or drop suddenly, without warning. The singer claimed to have experienced it himself.

The singer added that millions of diabetic individuals who would be watching the Super Bowl might have also experienced it.

Nick Jonas @nickjonas



Learn more at #DexcomG7 #Ad Let’s get personal. With diabetes, your glucose can drop or spike suddenly, sometimes without warning. I’ve experienced this, & there are millions of people with diabetes watching the #BigGame today who have experienced it too.Learn more at Dexcom.com/Magic Let’s get personal. With diabetes, your glucose can drop or spike suddenly, sometimes without warning. I’ve experienced this, & there are millions of people with diabetes watching the #BigGame today who have experienced it too.Learn more at Dexcom.com/Magic #DexcomG7 #Ad https://t.co/U8rA87aF4C

He shared a small instance where he had to resort to the Dexcom device. Nick said that recently, before heading to the stage about 50 minutes ahead of his show time, he suddenly started feeling a little low. The singer said he felt surprisingly low and immediately got an alert on his phone from his Dexcom CGM device. It helped him fix his glucose level before the show started.

Earlier, Nick Jonas also spoke about his diagnosis and how it made him think that he probably would not be able to continue his career as a musician. He said there had been tough days for him where his blood sugar was either low or high, and he had to figure it out to push through. However, Nick also said he was grateful to have a good support system close to him.

