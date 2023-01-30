Blood sugar spikes are usually caused by carbohydrates. All carbs are broken down by enzymes in the body to yield glucose. Levels of glucose rise when you consume carbs in your meals.

Glucose also causes spikes in insulin levels by triggering the synthesis of the hormone in the pancreas. Insulin prompts glucose intake in cells for energy production. In this article, we will bring you the symptoms of blood sugar spikes and ways to manage them.

Blood Sugar Spike Symptoms

Symptoms of blood glucose spikes usually show when blood glucose level goes above 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). This is known as hyperglycemia. Common symptoms include:

frequent urination

chronic fatigue

increased thirst

blurred vision

chronic headache

Untreated blood sugar spikes can lead to a condition known as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

People with diabetes are at risk of developing DKA, a condition that causes the blood to become highly acidic due to the presence of ketone bodies beyond safe levels. That occurs due to the inability of insulin to maintain safe glucose levels due to insulin resistance. Untreated DKA can result in coma or death. A low-carb diet usually helps with these symptoms.

Symptoms of DKA include:

sweet-smelling breath or sweat

nausea and vomiting

dryness mouth

breathing difficulty

weakness

abdominal pain

confusion

coma

These occur only when blood sugar spikes are not treated in time. Sugar lowering foods can help prevent DKA.

Foods That Lower Blood Sugar Instantly without Insulin

High-fat foods are considered best for lowering blood sugar spikes instantly without the use of insulin. That's due to the fact that fats take a long time to absorb, which slows down the digestion process. You can include these foods in your diet:

Healthy fats: extra virgin olive oil, olives, avocados, coconut oil, and avocado oil

extra virgin olive oil, olives, avocados, coconut oil, and avocado oil Full-fat dairy: cheese, yogurt, and milk

cheese, yogurt, and milk Eggs with yolk: chicken, quail, and duck eggs

chicken, quail, and duck eggs Nut Butters: almond butter, cashew butter, and peanut butter

almond butter, cashew butter, and peanut butter Nuts and seeds: almonds, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and watermelon seeds.

These fatty sugar lowering foods can reduce absorption of glucose from carbs and help with management of type 2 diabetes. You can also include fruits that are safe for diabetes, including berries and apples.

How to Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes at Night?

Low-carb foods are safe for diabetics. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

Avoid food with refined carbs at night. Include whole foods, including low-carb vegetables, for better glycemic management. Low glycemic index foods are considered the best. Consider including these sugar lowering foods:

Low-carb vegetables: tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, kale, spinach, onions, cauliflower, carrots, and Brussels sprouts

tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, kale, spinach, onions, cauliflower, carrots, and Brussels sprouts Whole grains: oats, brown rice, whole wheat bread, rye, barley, corn, buckwheat, and whole wheat flour

Protein should be consumed first, as it does not cause a spike in glucose or insulin level. If you're experiencing blood glucose spikes, consult a nutritionist or a doctor regularly for proper management of symptoms.

Poll : 0 votes