Is a Gila monster bite fatal? Colorado man dies after being bitten by venomous pet lizard

A 34-year-old Lakewood, Colorado man named Christopher Ward lost his life on Friday, February 16, after being bitten by his pet lizard, a Gila monster named Winston. The lizard clamped down on Ward's hand without letting go, putting him on life support. Ward eventually died four days after the incident. Ward and his girlfriend had purchased Winston from a reptile exhibition in October.

Native to Mexico and Southwestern U.S., Gila monsters have quite a painful bite and are venomous. However, Ward's death is a rare case since the bite of these lizards is not known to be fatal for humans. The exact cause of Ward's death won't be released until further toxicology testing. Medical toxicologist Dr. Nick Brandehoff told CBS Colorado that the last known Gila fatality was from 1930.

According to the testimony by Christopher Ward's girlfriend to the Lakewood animal control, the lizard had clamped down hard on Ward's hand on February 12. The lizard was not letting go, and a few minutes later, Ward started symptoms like vomiting before passing out and ceasing to breathe.

Ward was transported to a hospital after a Jefferson County emergency communications center was alerted with an animal bite call at approximately 11.45 pm. Ward was placed on life support, but the Lakewood Police Department confirmed that he died four days later on February 16.

Winston was handed over to the Lakewood animal control along with another one of the couple's Gila monsters, Potato. These lizards are illegal to own in Lakewood. The couple bought Winston from an Arizona breeder at a Denver reptile exhibition in October 2023. NPR reported that 26 spiders of various species were also found in the house and subsequently taken to an animal shelter.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office told CBS Colorado that an autopsy report was performed on Ward, but the exact reason for his death will only be confirmed after further toxicology reports. CBS also reported that Winston's venom would be extracted at a University of Northern Colorado lab for further study of the venom components, from which a better picture can be drawn about Ward's death.

Gila monster bites are extremely painful

AP reported that the bite of a Gila monster is venomous and extremely painful. However, their bites are not known to be fatal to humans. Arizona State University professor and Gila monster enthusiast Dale DeNardo likened their bite to getting one's hand caught in a car door. Their painful venom is an excellent defense mechanism and substitute for their lack of speed. AP quoted DeNardo as saying:

"Even that initial pain is extended for an hour. Then you get the typical days of soreness, throbbing pain. It’s much worse than any bee, wasp or scorpion."

According to the San Diego Wildlife Alliance, these solitary reptiles are one of the only two lizards that are venomous, the other one being the Mexican beaded lizard. Asclepius Snakebite Foundation reptile expert and medical toxicologist Dr. Nick Brandehoff was consulted in Ward's case.

Brandehoff told CBS Colorado that this case highlighted the need for every venomous animal to be respected. He mentioned that "bad bites" result in a rapid decrease in blood pressure and passing out. He further told the outlet:

"The vast majority of bites cause local swelling and bleeding. The last case I have been able to find was 1930 and that was not even a medical journal case."

Dale DeNardo told AP that the person who died in 1930 might have also had liver cirrhosis and felt like the current case could also be similar. He speculated the possibility that Ward's death might've been caused due to an underlying condition like an allergy.

