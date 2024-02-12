Who is the founder of Lakewood Church? Abrupt shooting at the Houston established left 2 injured

A shooting incident at the Lakewood Church in Houston has left many in shock as it left two people, a child and a 57-year-old man injured. The incident took place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, and the suspect shooter was identified as a 35-year-old woman.

As per ABC News, the suspect was shot and killed at the Lakewood Church itself. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner also addressed the shooting incident at a news conference and stated that the incident took place in the afternoon, and as per the cameras inside the Lakewood Church, the woman entered the building at 1:53 PM local time.

The Police Chief also said:

"Both officers … engaged, striking the female. She's deceased here on the scene. Unfortunately, a 5-year-old kid was hit and is in critical condition at our local hospital. She had a long gun and it could've been a lot worse."

The Lakewood Church is a Christian megachurch located in Houston, Texas. The church was founded by John Osteen and his second wife, Dolores on May 10, 1959. However, John Osteen tragically passed away on January 23, 1999, and since then, his youngest son, Joel Osteen has been the pastor of the church.

"She could have done much worse damage”: Lakewood Church founder’s son Joel Osteen reacts to the shooting incident at the church

As the shocking shooting incident took place at the Lakewood Church, Osteen also released a statement claiming that the incident took place during the services, and the timing was likely, as it avoided other damage and more casualties. Osteen said:

“I can only imagine if it would have happened during the 11 o’clock service. So, you know, if there’s anything good of it…it’s that she didn’t get in there and do a whole lot worse damage."

Osteen also said:

"We're going to continue to move forward. There are forces of evil, but the forces that are for us, the forces of God, are stronger than that. So we're going to keep going strong and just, you know, doing what God's called us to do, lift people up and give hope to the world again."

The police clarified that the woman allegedly entered the premises with a child and began firing. At the same time, the woman also threatened the people inside the Lakewood Church by claiming that she also had a bomb.

However, the claim was proven to be a hoax as after the incident, the police searched her vehicle and found no other ammunition.

Many witnesses present at the scene during the service also stated that the shooting started all of a sudden. Texas governor, Greg Abbot also spoke up on the matter and condemned the act. Abbot said:

“Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have been in contact with local and state officials to help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act.”

While the motive of the shooter has not been identified yet, the police have stated that they are currently investigating the matter so that more insights about the whole case can be brought forward.

