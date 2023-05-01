"This is despicable": Greg Abbott's tweet on Texas mass shooting sparks widespread backlash online

American politician Greg Abbott was slammed online after he called the victims of Texas' mass shooting "illegal immigrants" in the same condolence message where he remembered them. On Sunday, April 30, the 65-year-old politician issued a lengthy statement announcing a $50,000 reward to the person who would reveal information about the criminal who killed five people. The statement read:
"Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $50,000 reward for a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) top 10 fugitive who is in the country illegally and killed five illegal immigrants in a shooting Friday night in Cleveland, Texas."
On Friday, April 28, an under-the-influence man, Francisco Oropesa, shot and killed five people, including an 8-year-old kid, after the neighbors requested him to stop shooting his AR-15-style rifle into the air, as per Greg Capers, the San Jacinto County Sheriff.
Authorities have identified the victims as Sonia Argentina Guzman (25), Julisa Molina Rivera (31), Diana Velazquez Alvarado (21), Jose Jonathan Casarez (18), and Daniel Enrique Laso (8) but have not announced their citizenship.
After Greg Abbott's tweet calling the victims "illegal immigrants" went viral, he was criticized by several users, one of them being Star Trek actor George Takei stating:
Twitter reactions to Greg Abbott's controversial statement
After Greg Abbott's tweet addressing the victims of Cleveland's mass shooting went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the politician for being "insensitive" and unnecessarily mentioning their immigration status.
One of the users also called Abbott a "sociopath" for his choice of words. Take a look at some of the tweets below:
Before releasing an official statement on Sunday, Greg Abbott issued a condolence message via Newsweek addressing the tragic shooting.
"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims taken in this horrible tragedy. The criminal who killed these 5 victims was in the country illegally and had been previously deported 4 times. President Biden's open border policies are deadly — whether it is crimes like this or the thousands killed by fentanyl being smuggled across the border."
The statement added that Governor Greg Abbott is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and other officials to respond to the crime before criticizing President Biden's "immigration laws."
Abbott's $50,000 offer is in addition to the FBI's $80,000 prize, which was announced over the weekend despite the FBI's admission that it "does not know where [Oropesa] is."
In a statement, FBI special agent in charge James Smith said:
“We do not have any tips right now as to where he may be. Right now, we have zero leads.”
On Sunday, April 30, more than 200 law enforcement officers were actively looking for Oropesa.
All about Greg Abbott
Born on November 13, 1954, Greg Abbott is a native of Wichita Falls, Texas. He obtained a law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School after graduating from The University of Texas in Austin.
As per the National Governors Association, Abbott is the 48th Governor of Texas. He was the 50th and longest-serving Attorney General of Texas before his election in 2014.
During his tenure, he acquired a national reputation for supporting religious liberty and protecting Texas communities and children. Additionally, he worked as a Justice on the Texas Supreme Court and a State District Judge in Harris County.
In 1981, Governor Abbott married Cecilia, a former teacher and principal who was the first Hispanic First Lady of Texas. Their daughter, Audrey, recently graduated from college.