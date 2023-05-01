"This is despicable": Greg Abbott's tweet on Texas mass shooting sparks widespread backlash online

American politician Greg Abbott was slammed online after he called the victims of Texas' mass shooting "illegal immigrants" in the same condolence message where he remembered them. On Sunday, April 30, the 65-year-old politician issued a lengthy statement announcing a $50,000 reward to the person who would reveal information about the criminal who killed five people. The statement read:

"Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $50,000 reward for a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) top 10 fugitive who is in the country illegally and killed five illegal immigrants in a shooting Friday night in Cleveland, Texas."

On Friday, April 28, an under-the-influence man, Francisco Oropesa, shot and killed five people, including an 8-year-old kid, after the neighbors requested him to stop shooting his AR-15-style rifle into the air, as per Greg Capers, the San Jacinto County Sheriff.

Authorities have identified the victims as Sonia Argentina Guzman (25), Julisa Molina Rivera (31), Diana Velazquez Alvarado (21), Jose Jonathan Casarez (18), and Daniel Enrique Laso (8) but have not announced their citizenship.

After Greg Abbott's tweet calling the victims "illegal immigrants" went viral, he was criticized by several users, one of them being Star Trek actor George Takei stating:

George Takei @GeorgeTakei @GregAbbott_TX This is despicable. I would have thought bringing up the immigration status of the innocent victims of this senseless violence would be beneath even you. But I was wrong. @GregAbbott_TX This is despicable. I would have thought bringing up the immigration status of the innocent victims of this senseless violence would be beneath even you. But I was wrong.

Twitter reactions to Greg Abbott's controversial statement

After Greg Abbott's tweet addressing the victims of Cleveland's mass shooting went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the politician for being "insensitive" and unnecessarily mentioning their immigration status.

One of the users also called Abbott a "sociopath" for his choice of words. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Leia🌻 @TheSWPrincess



Why mention that they're immigrants period?



The ONLY reason is to demonize the VICTIMS, because you don't see them as human.



It doesn't matter to you if brown immigrants get murdered.



Or school children.



Nothing matters to you but that… @GregAbbott_TX Why mention their immigration status?Why mention that they're immigrants period?The ONLY reason is to demonize the VICTIMS, because you don't see them as human.It doesn't matter to you if brown immigrants get murdered.Or school children.Nothing matters to you but that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @GregAbbott_TX Why mention their immigration status?Why mention that they're immigrants period?The ONLY reason is to demonize the VICTIMS, because you don't see them as human.It doesn't matter to you if brown immigrants get murdered.Or school children. Nothing matters to you but that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



There is absolutely no reason why you need to refer to 5 human beings who were murdered, execution style, as "illegal immigrants."



These were human beings; no different than you and I. Dehumanizing victims of gun violence, doesn't make gun violence in Texas or… Dear Greg Abbott,There is absolutely no reason why you need to refer to 5 human beings who were murdered, execution style, as "illegal immigrants."These were human beings; no different than you and I. Dehumanizing victims of gun violence, doesn't make gun violence in Texas or… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dear Greg Abbott,There is absolutely no reason why you need to refer to 5 human beings who were murdered, execution style, as "illegal immigrants."These were human beings; no different than you and I. Dehumanizing victims of gun violence, doesn't make gun violence in Texas or… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TUIEUXulnz

Lindy Li @lindyli It took Greg Abbott more than 24 hours to say something about the Texans who were shot execution-style, because he doesn’t see migrants as people



He flew to a high-end fundraiser the same day as Uvalde, because he doesn’t see Hispanic Americans as people



Any questions? It took Greg Abbott more than 24 hours to say something about the Texans who were shot execution-style, because he doesn’t see migrants as peopleHe flew to a high-end fundraiser the same day as Uvalde, because he doesn’t see Hispanic Americans as peopleAny questions?

Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Abbott's tweet. (Image via Twitter)

José Andrés🇺🇸🇪🇸🇺🇦🥘🌈👨‍🍳 @chefjoseandres Greg Abbott @GregAbbott_TX



I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond. I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout.I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond. I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout.I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond. https://t.co/SpkUgKqKGe @GregAbbott_TX nobody is illegal in heaven “dear” governor! Nobody! And in life at the most are just undocumented! You speak with hate about immigrants, and that rhetoric is what may have created this situation in the first place. Show some empathy…that’s what good leaders do twitter.com/gregabbott_tx/… .@GregAbbott_TX nobody is illegal in heaven “dear” governor! Nobody! And in life at the most are just undocumented! You speak with hate about immigrants, and that rhetoric is what may have created this situation in the first place. Show some empathy…that’s what good leaders do twitter.com/gregabbott_tx/…

Lindy Li @lindyli Greg Abbott smeared 5 murder victims as illegal immigrants, though one is a permanent resident



He flew to a fundraiser the same day as Uvalde



Never showed up to a single Uvalde funeral



Offered DNA kits for dead bodies as a solution to gun violence



Abbott is a criminal fraud Greg Abbott smeared 5 murder victims as illegal immigrants, though one is a permanent residentHe flew to a fundraiser the same day as Uvalde Never showed up to a single Uvalde funeralOffered DNA kits for dead bodies as a solution to gun violenceAbbott is a criminal fraud

Southern Sister Resister - Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm @ResisterSis20



He used a tragedy to score political points. With Republicans, cruelty is always the… Not only did Greg Abbott not say #EnoughIsEnough , when speaking about the 5 family members murdered with an AR15, he described the victims, including a 9 year old boy as “Illegal Immigrants.”He used a tragedy to score political points. With Republicans, cruelty is always the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Not only did Greg Abbott not say #EnoughIsEnough, when speaking about the 5 family members murdered with an AR15, he described the victims, including a 9 year old boy as “Illegal Immigrants.”He used a tragedy to score political points. With Republicans, cruelty is always the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3MJB5kcWJG

Larry Huynh @larryhuynh



Praising the parents who sacrificed to offer their child a better life? Offering condolences to the family members & hundreds of community members mourning their loss?



Not if you're sociopath Greg Abbott. Instead,… Greg Abbott @GregAbbott_TX



I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond. I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout.I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond. I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout.I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond. https://t.co/SpkUgKqKGe How do you honor a family who was just tragically murdered?Praising the parents who sacrificed to offer their child a better life? Offering condolences to the family members & hundreds of community members mourning their loss?Not if you're sociopath Greg Abbott. Instead,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… How do you honor a family who was just tragically murdered? Praising the parents who sacrificed to offer their child a better life? Offering condolences to the family members & hundreds of community members mourning their loss? Not if you're sociopath Greg Abbott. Instead,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Andrew Wortman @AmoneyResists They were not illegal immigrants. They were human beings, which is more than anyone can say about you. One of them was 8 years old. If this criminal is a straight white guy, you’ll probly issue him a pardon and give him the $50K. You are an unconscionable disgrace @GregAbbott_TX They were not illegal immigrants. They were human beings, which is more than anyone can say about you. One of them was 8 years old. If this criminal is a straight white guy, you’ll probly issue him a pardon and give him the $50K. You are an unconscionable disgrace @GregAbbott_TX. https://t.co/m1anYIvcLg

Sawyer Hackett @SawyerHackett Greg Abbott is so morally bankrupt that he has to make the senseless murder of five people with an AR-15 about “illegal immigration.”



48 hours after this massacre and this is the craven hackery he comes up with. Greg Abbott is so morally bankrupt that he has to make the senseless murder of five people with an AR-15 about “illegal immigration.”48 hours after this massacre and this is the craven hackery he comes up with. https://t.co/EjGvYHy5ks

Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Abbott's tweet. (Image via Twitter)

Before releasing an official statement on Sunday, Greg Abbott issued a condolence message via Newsweek addressing the tragic shooting.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims taken in this horrible tragedy. The criminal who killed these 5 victims was in the country illegally and had been previously deported 4 times. President Biden's open border policies are deadly — whether it is crimes like this or the thousands killed by fentanyl being smuggled across the border."

The statement added that Governor Greg Abbott is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and other officials to respond to the crime before criticizing President Biden's "immigration laws."

Abbott's $50,000 offer is in addition to the FBI's $80,000 prize, which was announced over the weekend despite the FBI's admission that it "does not know where [Oropesa] is."

In a statement, FBI special agent in charge James Smith said:

“We do not have any tips right now as to where he may be. Right now, we have zero leads.”

On Sunday, April 30, more than 200 law enforcement officers were actively looking for Oropesa.

All about Greg Abbott

Born on November 13, 1954, Greg Abbott is a native of Wichita Falls, Texas. He obtained a law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School after graduating from The University of Texas in Austin.

As per the National Governors Association, Abbott is the 48th Governor of Texas. He was the 50th and longest-serving Attorney General of Texas before his election in 2014.

During his tenure, he acquired a national reputation for supporting religious liberty and protecting Texas communities and children. Additionally, he worked as a Justice on the Texas Supreme Court and a State District Judge in Harris County.

In 1981, Governor Abbott married Cecilia, a former teacher and principal who was the first Hispanic First Lady of Texas. Their daughter, Audrey, recently graduated from college.

