A woman who fired shots with a long gun inside Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church has been killed by the police officers. Although the woman's identity remains a mystery, she reportedly entered the place along with a kid and had a backpack with her.

The police officers stated that the woman threatened everyone by saying that she had a bomb. She soon started firing inside the church, which left two people injured along with a 5-year-old kid, as per ABC News. A man who was in his 50s was also shot and he was immediately hospitalized.

The woman used a long gun, which is also known as a firearm. Ammo For Sale states that it needs two hands for use and placed over the shoulder. Riflеs, carbinеs, shotguns, and submachinе guns arе a fеw еxamplеs of long guns.

Joel Osteen's Lakеwood Church initially confirmed the incident through their official account on X on February 12, 2024, and wrote:

"There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene. That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community."

Joel Osteen church shooting incident explained: Eyewitnesses share their experience

Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church was targeted by a woman on February 11, 2024. As mentioned earlier, she reportedly threatened everyone, saying was carrying a bomb and the incident happened at 2 p.m. when the Spanish service was about to start. The churchgoers were reportedly spotted enjoying the performance of a band, as per The New York Times.

The authorities also searched the woman's vehicle but there was no bomb inside. While the woman's identity is yet to be revealed, her age was reportedly said to be between 30 and 35 years old.

Eyewitness Alan Guilty, who is also a member of the church said that he heard the firing and called his mother, as reported by Associated Press. The duo immediately lay on the ground for a few minutes and prayed with everyone until the situation was back to normal.

The New York Times reported that Gun collector and retired paramedic Del Davis told about hearing gunshots and was accompanied by his wife Denise. There were two police officers at the church who immediately fired back at the woman which eventually led to her death.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena spoke to KHOU 11 and said that they were working to ensure that there were no more problems or risks and added:

"Right now, I can safely say we have not found anything that is of concern to our community or to this location, but we're going to take our time to ensure that we look at every aspect."

An investigation has been launched by the Houston Police Department and they have advised people to not enter the area for a few hours after the incident happened. Restrictions were additionally implemented on the Southwest Freeway service road.

Joel Osteen shares a statement in response to the incident

Joel Osteen posted a lengthy statement through his account on X on February 12, 2024, writing that the entire community was shocked by everything that happened and thanked the authorities for their immediate action. He added:

"May the healing hands of God touch the lives of everyone involved and provide comfort during this difficult time. In the face of such darkness, we must hold onto our faith and remember evil will not prevail. God will guide us through the darkest of times."

Thе commеnts sеction of Joel Osteen's post was floodеd with comments whеrе pеoplе prayеd for thе quick rеcovеry of thе victims.

