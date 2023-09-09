"In the cult of Scientology as well": Ashton Kutcher Scientologist claims explored as Danny Masterson support sparks backlash

As Danny Masterson faces his 30 years to life prison sentence, his friends and co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher amongst others shared their support. Several letters by high profile celebrities were submitted to the court before his official sentence was issued. This comes after the actor s*xually assaulted two women at his Hollywood Hills residence two decades ago.

Many could not believe that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis showed support to the actor, who is also a member of the Church of Scientology. As the couple faces backlash for supporting Masterson, many have taken to speculating whether the pair are also members of the controversial church.

As Danny Masterson was seemingly portrayed as a predator, the actor continues to maintain his innocence. His lawyer said in a press statement that they place to appeal the verdict in hopes of getting the “conviction overturned.”

In the meantime several actors including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Giovanni Ribisi, William Baldwin and Jim Patterson amongst others have written letters to Judge Charlaine Olmedo in hopes of Masterson getting a lenient sentence.

What did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say about Danny Masterson?

Quite unexpectedly Masterson’s That 70’s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher said in a public letter that the former was his “role model.” He went on to describe Masterson as being a “positive influencer,” “intentional human being” and “extraordinarily honest.”

Ashton Kutcher went on to express gratitude towards Masterson for steering him away from drugs which is prominent in the Hollywood industry. He also explained how Masterson once defended a woman in a pizzeria and how he was an advocate for firefighters during the 9-11 tragedy. Kutcher also added:

“He is kind, courteous, and hard working. He treated everyone from the grips to the teamsters to the actors to the caterers as equals. He showed up on time all the time and always pulled his weight.”

That 70s Show actress Mila Kunis also express support towards Masterson in a lengthy letter. She described him as “an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me.”

Mila Kunis also shared how Masterson steered her away from drugs. She added that he prioritizes his family, education and happiness. The actress also said:

“He demonstrates grace and empathy in every situation, be it within the entertainment industry or in our personal lives. His steady support and understanding presence make him a reliable source of guidance and comfort for all of us.”

The couple’s support towards Masterson amidst his sentencing has raised eyebrows about their beliefs. Many now believe that the couple are members of the Church of Scientology.

Meanwhile a picture of the pair with Masterson, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama at a scientology celebration has appeared online.

Several netizens seemed weary of the couple’s potential involvement in scientology and them supporting Masterson. A few comments online read:

At the time of writing this article there was no proof available online that the couple are members of the Scientology Church. Kunis has publicly spoken out about her Jewish faith and how her family enjoys Shabbat dinners every week. Kutcher is said to be from a conservative Catholic family and has not converted to Judaism. Their children reportedly practice Judaism.

Kunis and Kutcher co-starred with Masterson on the That 70s Show series between 1998 and 2006.

Masterson must now face his minimum 30 years in prison before he can potentially be let out early on good behavior. However, this can still change. The actor can be let out after serving a minimum of 20 years if he is eligible for parole as well.