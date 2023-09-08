What is the Church of Scientology? Danny Masterson's connection, explored

Danny Masterson, who was once a crucial part of That '70s Show, was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two r*pes between 2001 and 2003. As per sources like People Magazine, the 47-year-old actor has studied Scientology since he was a child and has had a long history with the Church of Scientology.

The Church of Scientology is a network of interconnected corporate institutions and other groups dedicated to the practice, administration, and propagation of what they believe is a twenty-first-century religion. CNN describes Scientology as a notion based on the idea that every individual has a responsive mind that reacts to life's traumas, obscuring them to prevent one from understanding the truth.

Masterson was first accused of r*pe in 2017 by three women who are also reportedly Scientologists. These women claimed that the church coerced them into not contacting authorities about the accusations. When the allegations first surfaced, the famed actor was fired from the Netflix series The Ranch.

Danny Masterson's r*pe victims have accused the Church of Scientology of attemtping to silence them

Expand Tweet

According to The New York Times, on September 7, 2023, Danny Masterson, best known for his role as Steven Hyde in the retro TV comedy That '70s Show which aired for eight long seasons from 1998 to 2006, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for r*ping two women two decades ago. The actor committed the crimes 20 years ago while at the peak of his career and was convicted in May.

The allegations against Masterson first surfaced in 2017 when three women from the Church of Scientology, which he is a long-time member of, accused him of r*pe. Shortly after, he was fired from Netflix's hit series The Ranch. Thus, began the downfall of his career. The case began to unfold in 2020 when he was charged with three counts andpleaded not guilty.

Furthermore, two of the women even blamed the church for discouraging them to file complaints against the Hollywood star. The church has since denied these claims.

Who are the three women to accuse Danny Masterson of r*pe and the Church of Scientology of intimidation?

Expand Tweet

The outlet reported that one accuser, who has been identified as Christina B., claimed that Danny Masterson r*ped her in 2001 while they were in a relationship. She reported the crime to the Church of Scientology's ethics officer, who told her that one "can’t rape someone that you’re in a relationship with." The jury deadlocked on the charge related to Christina B.'s accusation in May.

A second victim identified as Jen B. claimed that the actor r*ped her in April 2003 after he gave her a drink. Jen B. sought the church's permission to file a report, but received a response stating that there was a possibility of her being ousted from her family and friends if she reported a fellow Scientologist to the police. Regardless, the accuser filed a complaint in 2004.

The third woman, identified as N. Trout, was reportedly r*ped in 2003 and only shared it with her mother and best friend, and not to the church because she "felt sufficiently intimidated by the repercussions."

The Church of Scientology has denied any such claims, stating that "there is not a scintilla of evidence supporting the scandalous allegations that the Church harassed the accusers", following Masterson's recent sentencing.

However, Alison Anderson, who serves as a lawyer for two of the accusers, plans to hold the church accountable for attempting to silence the victims. She even praised the "courageous women" for coming forward "despite persistent harassment, obstruction and intimidation" to "hold a ruthless s*xual predator accountable today."

Danny Masterson will become eligible for parole after 20 years.