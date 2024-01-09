“His face says everything we need to know”: Internet reacts to viral clip of Bill Clinton getting confronted on camera over Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Bill Clinton has been in the headlines for some time now, especially after his name was included in the list of 170 names that were acquired from unsealed court documents, made public on January 1, 2024. The legal documents were from a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, of allegedly hiding the truth about her abuse.

In light of these revelations, a clip featuring Clinton has now gone viral on social media. In the same, he was asked about his take on his name being included in the list.

Netizens are now sharing their reactions to the video, with one of them highlighting Clinton's facial expression.

Bill Clinton's latest video has left the internet buzzing

In the video, the person recording is seen asking Clinton to comment on his alleged link to Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton is seen smiling in response. He then says:

"I think the evidence is enough."

Clinton was accompanied by some other people who took him to the other side while he waved his hand to the public.

Social media platforms are now flooded with reactions from the public, who took to the comments section of the video to express their opinions:

In 2019, Bill Clinton's spokesperson denied the former having links to Jeffrey Epstein, as per Yahoo. Clinton then appeared for another interview with journalist Juan Mendoza Diaz, where, upon being questioned about the allegations, he simply replied by saying that the "evidence is clear."

The Guardian reported that the recently unsealed documents of Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit included the claims of a woman named Sarah Ransome, who said that Epstein was reportedly in possession of s*x tapes allegedly featuring Clinton along with Prince Andrew and Sir Richard Branson.

However, Clinton's legal team denied the allegations at the time, saying that the court never received any proof of the tapes. Ransome later retracted her allegations.

Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit revealed shocking details related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged associates and victims. The latest updates from the Independent revealed that a new lineup of documents have now been unsealed.

The first set of documents revealed also included the names of Leonardo DiCaprio and magician David Copperfield.

It must be noted that being mentioned in the documents does not automatically mean that the person stands implicated, as per the Independent.