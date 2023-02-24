Who is Josie Redmond? Leonardo DiCaprio parties with 21-year-old model

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted having fun with model Josie Redmond in London on February 22. Upon leaving the restaurant and hotel, Chiltern Firehouse, with the model, Leonardo made an effort to avoid being captured on camera. DiCaprio and Redmond were seen together at around 4 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor hid his face in a black cap. His outfit included a black hoodie, jeans, and dark trainers. He was also wearing a mask over his face. Redmond wore black boots and gold jewelry to complete her black outfit.

Josie Redmond is a popular model

Josie Redmond is a model, and according to her modeling bio, she is a girl with a southern charm because of her links to Tennessee. She resides in Los Angeles and has collaborated with brands like 7 For All Mankind and Paige Denim.

Redmond's hobbies include traveling, watching sunsets, wake surfing, and hiking with her dog. According to her bio on Freedommodels.com, she has also worked with clients like Luv AJ Jewelry and Elyse Walker.

She is also active on Instagram, with around 10,000 followers and 214 posts. Her posts mostly feature her posing in different outfits in various outdoor locations. Her educational and professional background has not yet been fully revealed.

Leonardo DiCaprio was partying with Maya Jama

Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama were spotted partying together (Images via Tristar Media and Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted partying with television presenter Maya Jama a few days ago at the same spot where he was seen with Josie Redmond. They were joined by Jamie Foxx, Neelam Gill, and Taron Egerton for a pre-BAFTAs party that was hosted there.

A BAFTA afterparty was organized the next day at Annabel's members' club, and although Leonardo and Maya attended the party, they left the spot separately. According to a source for The Sun, Jama is busy but is trying to adjust her time to work and have some fun. The source added:

"She had a really late night on Saturday with Leo and his mates at the Firehouse for his pre-Bafta party. She couldn't possibly turn down that opportunity. But she was ready to go again on Sunday night. Leo flew to London for the Bafta events and was out at Annabel's where he saw Maya again."

Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the headlines for a long time for dating women who are younger than him. According to an insider, DiCaprio is currently single and added:

"He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department. It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there."

DiCaprio was last linked to model and actress Camila Morrone, and they separated last year after being in a relationship since 2017. Leonardo's name has previously been linked to some well-known faces like Gisele Bundchen, Bar Rafaeli, and Toni Garrn.

Poll : 0 votes