What happened to Sharon Stone's brother, Patrick Stone? Actress mourns loss of sibling

Sharon Stone recently expressed her grief over the death of her brother Patrick Stone, who passed away due to cardiac arrest on February 13, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Sharon shared a video with the caption:

"Godspeed Patrick Joseph Stone."

She confirmed the news of her brother's death in the video, adding that her family has suffered a lot in the recent past, as Patrick's son also died in August 2021. She mentioned in the video:

"Yes he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year … at 11 months old. He is survived by his wife, Tasha, and his son, Hunter, and his daughter, Kaylee."

Towards the end of the video, Stone expressed her gratitude to all those who supported them in this tough phase. She then shared a few pictures featuring Patrick. In one of the pictures, she and Patrick were seen posing together, whereas in another, Patrick was seen in bed, smiling while looking at the camera.

Patrick Stone's wife pays tribute to him on social media

Access Hollywood @accesshollywood Sharon Stone’s younger brother Patrick Stone reportedly dies from heart attack after his son died. Sharon Stone’s younger brother Patrick Stone reportedly dies from heart attack after his son died. https://t.co/dSMN06G5Qx

57-year-old Patrick Stone died on February 13, 2023, due to complications resulting from cardiac arrest. His cause of death was confirmed by the Pennsylvania coroner's office.

Patrick's wife Tasha paid tribute to her husband on social media, saying that her heart feels like it has been "ripped out of her chest."

Tasha wrote that Patrick was everything to the entire family and that her life was incomplete without her husband. She added that she had decided to marry him when she met him for the very first time. Tasha wrote:

"I felt an immediate connection to him and for 20 years we drove each other absolutely crazy but we also loved each other so deeply. I feel lost without my best friend."

Tasha also mentioned that she feels better knowing that she had fun with her husband all these years. She wrote that Patrick Stone was a "sweet, loving, and obnoxious husband," adding that he is now with River, their 11-month-old, who they lost in August 2021. She concluded by writing:

"My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time. . . I‘m not ready and I don’t want to say goodbye."

Patrick Stone's son River died on August 30, 2021

In August 2021, Sharon Stone revealed through her Instagram that her nephew and Patrick Stone's son River had passed away. River was only 11 months old at the time, and as a tribute to him, Sharon posted a video that featured his moments at his home, with Eric Clapton's single, Tears in Heaven, playing in the background.

A few days before that, Sharon had shared a picture where River was seen on a bed with tubes and wires attached to her body. Stone wrote in the caption of the video that the child had been found in his crib with total organ failure.

While speaking to People magazine in 2021, Sharon addressed the losses her family has experienced over the years. As she arrived at the premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye in New York City, Sharon said that her nephew's organs were donated, and they were able to save two infants and a 45-year-old man. She added:

"I can only say that you never, never know when a tragedy will happen in your life or in your family, but this opportunity be an organ donor, it saved us, saved our family."

Sharon is known for her performances in films and TV shows like Silver, Catwoman, Alpha Dog, Bobby, War and Remembrance, The Practice, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and more.

