Fact Check: Is 280-million-year-old Italian reptile fossil real? New study debunks discovery

A new research paper revealed that a reptile fossil discovered in the Italian Alps in 1931 was a partial fake. What was initially thought to be the organically preserved soft tissue of a 280 million-year-old Tridentinosaurus antiquus is black paint.

The research paper in question was published in the journal Palaeontology on February 15, 2024. When the well-preserved remains were initially discovered in 1931, they were thought to be an important specimen for understanding early reptile evolution. However, its existence baffled many experts due to its strange preservation of skin.

The remains' dark outline was thought to be the reptile's soft tissue, but the new study revealed that it was just paint.

"The putative soft tissues of T. antiquus, one of the oldest known reptiles from the Alps, are fake and thus this specimen is not an exceptionally preserved fossil." The research paper stated.

According to Metro, the fossil was classified as a member of the reptile group "Protorosauria" when it was first studied. The preserved remains showed what was perceived to be soft tissues embedded in the rock, leading experts to use this as a bedrock to study the evolution of reptiles.

However, the reptiles's unusual preservation posed a lot of questions. Furthermore, microscopic analysis revealed that the texture and components of the skin remains did not match any previously identified authentic fossilized soft tissue.

This caused the researchers from University College Cork, Ireland (UCC) to conduct a new study into this mysterious relic.

According to their research paper, they conducted a series of tests that included photography and 3D modeling, scanning electron microscopy, micro x-ray diffraction, micro Raman spectroscopy, and ATR-FTIR spectroscopy.

The UV photography revealed that the specimen was treated with a sort of coating material, which was the norm in the past. The coating was later found to be black paint. Dr. Victoria Rossi, one of the authors of the research paper, said:

"However, our findings indicate that the body outline of Tridentinosaurus antiquus was artificially created, likely to enhance the appearance of the fossil. This deception misled previous researchers."

According to their findings, the researchers stated that the specimen "lacks the basic characteristics of a fossil vertebrate with organically preserved soft tissues."

"Our results therefore indicate that the purported fossilized soft tissues of T. antiquus are not original but are the result of forgery. The paint applied within the prepared area around the poorly preserved bones and osteoderms, produced the shape of a slender lizard-like animal making the specimen look authentic." They continued.

Co-author Professor Evelyn Kustatscher, from the Museum of Nature South Tyrol, added that modern science was vital to help solve what she dubbed "an almost century-old enigma."

"The peculiar preservation of Tridentinosaurus had puzzled experts for decades. Now, it all makes sense. What was described as carbonised skin, is just paint." She said.

However, the researchers believe the relic might not be entirely fake, as it contains poorly preserved remnants of bones and tiny body scales called osteoderms, similar to the scales of a crocodile.

The researchers concluded that further study was needed to confirm these findings and urged people to exercise caution while using T. antiquus in phylogenetic studies.

