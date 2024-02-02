How poisonous is a Pufferfish? Brazil man dies after consuming potent poison in concerning quantity

A 46-year-old Brazilian man, Magno Sergio Gomes, died on January 27 as a result of eating pufferfish. The toxin of the fish is known to be 1,200 times more lethal than cyanide.

According to Newsflash, Magno received the fish as a present from his friend over Christmas. The father of three fought for his life for over a month in the hospital before dying from the puffer's poison.

Puffers, also known as globefish or blowfish are the world’s second-most venomous vertebrate, after the golden dart frog or the golden poison frog. Although cute from the outside, this fish contains the lethal toxin called tetrodotoxin, in its internal organs such as eyes, liver, and sometimes even its skin. Tetrodotoxin does not have a known antidote to it.

There are over 120 species of blowfish in the world, most of which are found in tropical and subtropical oceans. As per reports, Brazil is home to 20 different species of blowfish. The deadly toxin of the pufferfish is believed to be synthesized from the bacteria present in the animals they feast upon.

Due to their poor swimming skills, puffers are naturally vulnerable to predators. They defend themselves by ingesting huge amounts of water or air (when necessary) into their distinctly elastic stomachs. The process quickly turns them into a virtually inedible ball-like structure.

The Brazilian man had never cleaned a Pufferfish before

Myrian Lopes, Magno Sergio Gomes’ sister, told the outlet that he had never cleaned a globefish. However, her brother and his friend gutted the puffer, removed its liver, boiled it, and consumed it with lemon juice.

Within less than an hour, the 46-year-old and his friend fell severely ill. The incident occurred in Espirito Santa’s Aracruz in Eastern Brazil. Lopes described:

“Magno started to feel numb in his mouth, then he went with his wife to the hospital, driving his car.”

After arriving at the hospital, the numbness in Magno’s mouth spread further and he suffered an eight-minute-long cardiac arrest. Lopes revealed that Magno was intubated and put on life support. Three days after his admission to the hospital, the father of three suffered several seizures, which, the doctors said, heavily affected his brain, reducing his chance of recovery.

Magno Sergio Gomez’ bereaved sister said for 35 days that he was in the hospital, the toxin of the pufferfish paralyzed his system. As the 46-year-old passed away on Saturday, Lopes said:

“The doctors told our family that he died from poisoning, which had quickly traveled to his head.”

The friend of Magno who also ate the fish, miraculously survived. However, his legs have been impacted. Myrian Lopes said:

“He’s not walking very well. He was neurologically impacted, but he is recovering.”

It is unclear whether this is the same friend who gifted the fish to Magno. Myrian Lopes said she did not know where the globefish came from or if it was farmed or caught.

Pufferfish is used as a seafood in Japan

As per the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, the tetrodotoxin from a pufferfish mainly attacks the central nervous system. It is further noted:

“Symptoms start within 20 minutes to two hours after eating the toxic fish. Initial symptoms include tingling of the lips and mouth, followed by dizziness, tingling in the extremities, problems with speaking, balance, muscle weakness and paralysis, vomiting, and diarrhea. In severe intoxications, death can result from respiratory paralysis.”

Despite the high risk, this fish is served as a delicacy in Japan. In their language, it is known as fugu. However, due to the puffer’s lethal characteristic, only trained, and licensed chefs are allowed to prepare the dish in Japan. Expert fugu chefs in Japan learn to safely cut the fish and remove the parts that contain the toxin. Pufferfish is also sold as a food in Korea and China.

However, the commercial importation of pufferfish into the U.S. is restricted due to its potential health hazard. Personal importation is also prohibited.