Why has the FDA seized thousands of units of Ozempic? Reason explored as patients are urged to check serial and lot numbers on prescriptions

Counterfeit Ozempic is being offered through authorized sources as drugs for diabetes, and federal officials are advising the consumers of the specific drug to verify the authenticity of their medicine.

As per sources like CNN and the NY Post, on Thursday, December 21, the US Food and Medicinal Administration issued a warning stating that it has removed "thousands of units" of 1-milligram injections of fake Ozempic type 2 diabetes medication from the country's medicinal supply chain.

FDA has also advised patients, pharmacists, and suppliers to exercise caution. The FDA announced on Thursday that five people have fallen ill due to the fake shots. However, none are in serious condition. Furthermore, the agency also declared that the lot number NAR0074 and the serial number 430834149057 of the product are fake and should not be used.

FDA and Novo Nordisk have recently collaborated to test the fake Ozempic shots to determine how dangerous they are

The lot no and the serial no of the fake Ozempic injections (Image via FDA)

As many celebrities use Ozempic to reduce weight, it gained massive popularity among the masses. Since then, there has been a shortage of the product. After that, the complaints of people selling fake versions of the drug for weight loss at salons and on social media skyrocketed.

Fraudsters have passed off counterfeit versions of the drug to pharmacies during the shortage by posing as medical wholesaler staff members. As a result, patients' health is now at risk due to these fake Ozempic vaccines.

Now, the FDA has recalled thousands of the fake versions of the drug. Regarding the same, as per WebMD, FDA said,

“FDA continues to investigate counterfeit Ozempic (semaglutide) injection 1 milligram (mg) in the legitimate U.S. drug supply chain."

The organization also stated that they are currently testing the seized goods. However, the Danish pharmaceutical company that created the drug, Novo Nordisk, and the FDA do not know the medication's identification, quality, or safety. According to Novo Nordisk, they seized the product from the warehouses that weren't a part of the business' approved supply chain.

Pharmacies, healthcare systems, distributors, and patients have all been cautioned by the organization to double-check their shots to ensure they are authentic.

Novo Nordisk and the FDA are evaluating the injections to identify the chemical and assess if the counterfeit shots pose a risk. Furthermore, it is also unknown if con artists make these fake versions in the United States or if genuine goods are being shifted from overseas marketplaces.

According to the FDA, some of the fake 1-milligram semaglutide shots might still be on sale. The agency has claimed that in addition to the medication itself, the needles, packaging, pen labels, and related medical information are all fake. As per the agency, Novo Nordisk believes there is a risk of infection for users due to the uncertainty around the needles' sterility.

The FDA advises retail pharmacies to purchase genuine Ozempic exclusively from approved wholesalers. It has also advised the patients to obtain it only from state-licensed pharmacies with a valid prescription.

The organization has also warned internet vendors with letters to stop selling knockoffs. Moreover, Novo Nordisk has filed a lawsuit to prevent the sale of counterfeit versions by medical spas, clinics, and weight reduction centers.

The FDA stated that it is collaborating with Novo Nordisk and other federal agencies to eliminate more fake semaglutide injectable medicines.

Furthermore, per sources like the NY Post, the FDA also stated that if customers have any issues or come across these counterfeit goods, they can contact Novo Nordisk at 1-800-727-6500.

Individuals with Ozempic shots bearing the counterfeit lot and serial numbers may notify the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations directly. In addition, consumers can report counterfeit goods online or to their local FDA consumer complaint coordinator.