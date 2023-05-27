"Everyone’s pronoun there is sick/dying": HCA Healthcare pronouns training guide leaves netizens furious

A pronouns training guide by one of Florida’s HCA Healthcare facilities has drawn negative reactions from conservatives. Popular anti-LGBTQ page Libs of TikTok shared the post on Twitter on May 25, 2023, and stated that they received the guideline from a nurse at the healthcare facility.

According to the nurse, the medical staff there were required to go through the guide to using pronouns as part of their training. Libs of TikTok wrote that healthcare workers were being forced to imbibe radical gender ideology.

According to the nurse, the medical staff there were required to go through the guide to using pronouns as part of their training. Libs of TikTok wrote that healthcare workers were being forced to imbibe radical gender ideology.



Recently, right-wingers and conservatives in the United States have gone on a spree of expressing their opposition to LGBTQ+ ideologies. From protesting against Bud Light and other popular brands' collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney to objecting to transwomen's participation in women's sports, anti-LGBTQIA+ advocacy has been rampant for the last few months.

The pronouns guideline at the HCA Healthcare facility has been designed to educate their staff on the respectful use of gender pronouns. However, the backlash from conservatives has been quite imminent given the current staunch anti-LGBTQ+ atmosphere across the United States. One user @DRex commented on Libs Of TikTok's tweet and wrote that everyone's pronoun at the healthcare facility is "sick/dying."

Pronouns guideline at HCA Healthcare facility sparks outrage online

Needless to say, conservatives are not a fan of gender pronouns or even the concept of pronouns. Their stark disapproval and denial of the existence of non-binary people have been exemplified previously on different occasions.

Hence, it was only natural when they reacted with part derision and part fury regarding the gender pronouns guideline at a healthcare facility. Some people deem trans and non-binary people as mentally deranged. The people who have a different idea of gender as a whole outside of the conventional two-gender (man and woman) narrative are blatantly called "psychopaths" or "psychotic" by conservatives.

What does the pronouns guideline at HCA Healthcare say?

The guideline states at the beginning that some people use binary pronouns i.e., she/her/hers, and he/him/his, while others who identify outside of the gender binary choose to use they/them/theirs as their pronouns.

It asks everyone who is unfamiliar with how to correctly use non-binary gender pronouns to ask the individual for an explanation. They have also drawn a chart to demonstrate which pronouns should be used based on one's gender identity.

The guideline then states that gender pronouns are used to refer to someone other than their name. HCA Healthcare strives to foster an inclusive environment in the hospital, and to achieve that, the correct pronouns for each individual should be used.

The pronouns guideline also asked their staff not to make an assumption about someone's gender identity and preferred pronouns based on their appearance. Instead, it advised them to introduce themselves to the individual and share their personal pronouns.

HCA Healthcare said that the incorrect use of gender pronouns can make an individual feel disrespected and make them feel that they do not belong. They also noted that pronouns are a reflection of who an individual is and affirm their identity.

Conservatives quite frequently ridicule gender pronouns and their significance. During the Dylan Mulvaney controversies that arose back in April, they kept negating disrespecting, and disregarding Dylan's preferred pronouns, which are she/her, and addressed her as "he/him." Moreover, they even negated the fact that Mulvaney was a transwoman, saying she was a "man in a dress".

It's uncertain for how long this anti-LGBTQIA+ environment will prevail in the United States. However, companies and corporations are coming forward to share their support for the LGBTQ+ community, which assures the community that not everyone negates their existence.

