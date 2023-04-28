Who is Alok Vaid Menon? Non-binary Brides Today India's model's Facebook controversy explained as magazine comes under fire

Indian bridal magazine Brides Today infuriated readers after they featured Alok Vaid Menon with heavy jewelery, makeup, and womenswear on the magazine cover. The Brides Today magazine shared three digital covers where Alok can be seen wearing a lehenga as they are decked up as an Indian bride.
While the publication claimed that the cover supported “the right to love and dignity for all,” readers and netizens did not seem to be impressed by the idea. On the other hand, Alok shared about how they have spent their life as a victim of bullying because of their chosen “de-gendered lifestyle.” They said:
“I wish I could post an image of myself online without being inundated with hate mail. I wish I could be seen as a human being … But I’m not going to wait for that future. I’m going to build it now, here, with the people who are ready for love."
Despite the claims, and the message, social media users and the readers of the digital edition were not happy with the idea, as many claimed that Brides Today conveniently “erased women.”
Alok Vaid Menon is a poet, author, and comedian who was born and brought up in Texas, USA. Being a child of Malayali and Punjabi immigrant parents, Menon has earned a name for themselves in the field of fashion design and modeling. Additionally, they were a part of many films and TV programs such as Love Me, The Trans List and Random Acts of Flyness.
"WOKE India": Brides Today magazine faces massive backlash for featuring Alok Vaid Menon on the cover in a Lehenga
Brides Today magazine's recent cover featuring gender non-conforming artist Alok Vaid Menon in a lehenga has stirred up controversy online. While some netizens have praised the cover for its inclusivity and representation, others have expressed disappointment and outrage, calling it a "woke" agenda.
As it happens, the magazine has faced massive backlash, with social media users divided over the bold move. The incident thus highlights the ongoing conversation around gender norms and identity in society.
Alok also shared the images featured by Brides Today on their Instagram, where they talked about the Supreme Court’s recent hearing about same-sex marriage in India.
However, as they shared the images and their thoughts, they became a target of the netizens who slammed Menon.
However, at the moment, neither Brides Today nor Alok V. Menon have responded to the controversy.
Alok Vaid Menon use their creative talents to raise awareness on gender inequality and violence against trans
Alok Menon, who performs under the stage name ALOK, is a gender-confirming and transfeminine writer, performer, and social media personality. They are often seen standing up for LGBTQ+ rights in both America and India. They use their talents in poetry, comedy, and even fashion design to raise their voice against gender inequality and violence against trans.
Born and raised in Texas, Alok completed their education at Stanford University. They also came into the limelight after they were seen hosting a Pride celebration in 2019 when Stonewall celebrated its 50th anniversary. Being a performer, Alok has been seen in many live performances like Queer New York International Arts Festival in 2014, Lincoln Center La Casita Festival in 2015, and Spoken Fest Mumbai in 2019.
Their words have even been published in reputed magazines. Additionally, they have authored many books like Femme in Public, Entertainment Value, Beyond The Gender Binary, etc. For their work, they received plenty of accolades like the Live Works Performance Act Award in 2017, Vogue: 9 Trans + Gender Non-Conforming Writers You Should Know in 2018, and BC Pride 50 alongside James Baldwin and Audre Lorde in 2019.