What is THC Honey oil? North Hollywood's drug lab disguised as pizza shop busted by cops

Los Angeles police authorities recently busted a pizzeria, which was a drug lab in disguise, for producing illegal THC Honey oil. As per USA Today, the alleged pizza shop was located right next to a pet hospital in Los Angeles’ North Hollywood neighbourhood. After the police department raided the place, they found that the drug lab was cooking THC concentrates, which are explosive in nature and can cause major disasters.

The authorities also shared some images of the drug lab, which showed how the made-up kitchen had pizza boxes labelled as “Hot & Fresh Pizza To Go.” However, no pizzas, wood fires or raw materials can be seen in any of the pictures. Instead of the raw materials used for pizzas, several cooling racks used for THC Honey oil are visible.

The THC Honey oil being produced in the drug lab is also known by other names like hash oil, butane honey oil, dabs, and even black glass. It is basically a marijuana concentrate that looks and feels like honey or butter. Being either black or gold in color, the THC Honey oil being produced in the drug lab is made from butane, which is a flammable solvent.

The honey is then used to add marijuana to food and drink items. It is also often used in a glass bong or even in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers.

All about the THC Honey oil produced in the drug lab: Effects, uses, and more explored

As news about the drug lab being run as a pizza shop made its rounds online, netizens grew curious about the THC Honey Oil. The oil, also known as Hash Oil, is described as a "concentrated cannabis extract" by Healthline. Since, marijuana is the most active ingredient, this hash oil is often used to treat nausea, pain, and inflammation by certified medical professionals.

However, the oil has its own set of disadvantages, as it can cause many short-term side effects like changes in mood, impaired memory, dizziness, fainting, and much more. On the other hand, drug labs like these have many potential risks, as they can be extremely unsafe to run.

People working in such labs can have burn risks, as making these products involves the use of a blowtorch, which can be especially hazardous. On the other hand, hash oil can also cause chemical impurities and several kinds of lung injuries, which can prove to be fatal for workers.

Los Angeles Police Department addresses the busting of the lab working as a pizza shop

While the LAPD has busted the fake pizza shop, the department has not made any official announcements about the people running the illegal lab. The authorities have not yet revealed how many people were arrested or taken into custody either. However, they did release a statement, saying:

“We’ve heard of secret ingredients, but this takes the pie! It seems like criminals are getting more creative by the day. From faux vending machines to pizza-making trickery, we are well aware of these sneaky things, keeping our city safe one clever bust at a time. This super ‘pizza’ lab won’t be making any more deliveries!”

Furthermore, authorities also claimed that the department’s K-9s sniffed the lab, and that is what led to its eventual bust. The Los Angeles Police Department also found 15 pounds of heroin, one kilogram of fentanyl, and thousands of dollars.

