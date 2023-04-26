An Indian-origin Singaporean man, Tangaraju Suppiah, convicted of trying to traffic around 2.2 pounds of cannabis in 2018, was executed on Wednesday, April 26, despite facing backlash from human rights groups over the harsh punishment.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in 2018 for allegedly assisting in the attempted trafficking of just two pounds of cannabis.

Despite no hard evidence directly linking him to the supposed crime, the judge convicted him after authorities said that Suppiah’s phone number was found on the mobile phones of two men arrested after they were caught attempting to smuggle the drugs into Singapore.

The execution of Tangaraju Suppiah has sparked outrage online after he was hanged to death in Changi Prison in Singapore.

Twitter erupts as Tangaraju Suppiah is executed over trafficking two pounds of cannabis

The hanging of Tangaraju Suppiah shocked the entire world, with many lamenting the severity of the punishment since Suppiah never physically handled the drugs. Several others have also commented on Singapore's archaic laws, which dole out capital punishment on drug charges regardless of the seriousness of the crime.

Singapore, which has some of the world’s harshest drug laws, has remained resolute that capital punishment would scare drug traffickers and keep the city safe. Singaporeans have even applied the law to cannabis possession despite nations, including Thailand legalizing medical marijuana.

Tangaraju Suppiah’s execution has propelled many to comment on the harshness of the Singaporean law, including Human Rights Watch (HRW) Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson, who deplored the move. Robertson alleged that Suppiah was hanged without any concrete evidence to incriminate him of the supposed crime.

As per Aljazeera, Robertson also highlighted the problems with Suppiah's arrest, saying that he was denied the presence of a lawyer while being questioned and access to a Tamil interpreter as he could not converse with the authorities in any language other than his native tongue. Several others also took to social media to express their outrage over the execution.

Singapore has just hanged a prisoner for conspiring to smuggle 1 kg of cannabis. Human Rights Watch has called the execution outrageous. Singapore, however, maintains that it is a great deterrent against drug trafficking.

'a judge found he was using a phone number that was communicating with traffickers attempting to smuggle the drugs into Singapore.' this is despicable, since he neither carried the drugs nor was in possession of them

Imagine being hanged by the neck until you are dead because of a bit of dope. This is the fate that awaits Tangaraju Suppiah of Singapore. Yesterday Tangaraju's family were delivered his execution notice that announced he would be hanged the day after ANZAC Day. Tangaraju (46)

It's an inhumane, ineffective and disproportionate reaction by a state unwilling to recognise that its drug laws serve no purpose. Tangaraju's death will make no one safer. The death penalty is a dark stain on Singapore's reputation in the world.

Amnesty International described the execution as “unlawful” noting that the court proceedings “violated international law and standards”.

The Singapore authorities executed Tangaraju s/o Suppiah today after he was convicted of trafficking just 1 kilogram of cannabis in proceedings that violated international human rights law and standards.

Tangaraju Suppiah's sister speaks out

Tangaraju Suppiah's Leelavathy spoke to CNN and confirmed that her brother was hanged and that the family had received a death certificate. Leelavathy also spoke about her brother’s determination as he fought his death conviction.

“Even from inside prison, he wanted to fight for his innocence. He believed that there would be a fair trial and wanted to prove his innocence – every step of the way.”

In the days leading up to Tangaraju’s execution, family members and activists, including prominent personality Richard Branson, appealed for clemency. In a blog, Branson wrote:

“Killing people for allegedly smuggling cannabis is particularly cruel and misguided, given that more countries are now introducing sensible drug policy by decriminalizing and regulating both medicinal and recreational cannabis.”

However, in response to the statement made by British business tycoon Richard Branson, the Singapore government said the case against Suppiah had been proven beyond all reasonable doubt and maintained their tough stance on drugs had saved countless lives. In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said:

“Our approach has worked for us, and we will continue charting our path according to what is in the best interests of Singaporeans.”

The European Union’s delegation to Singapore also opposed the execution of Suppiah. Despite the opposition, the Singapore government executed the 46-year-old.

