Dangers of potassium bromate: What you need to know?

As consumers, we have the right to know what ingredients are in the foods we eat. Unfortunately, some food additives, like potassium bromate, can be harmful to health.

What is potassium bromate, and why is it used in food?

It can be converted into a reactive molecule that may damage DNA (Image via Freepik/Kamranaydinov)

This ingredient, a chemical substance, is frequently used as a flour enhancer to improve the strength of dough and aid in its rising during baking.

It's frequently incorporated to increase the volume and texture of baked items including bread, bagels and pastries. The reason why this additive is so effective is that it oxidizes gluten proteins in flour.

That leads to the formation of a stronger dough, making bread and other baked goods fluffier, lighter and more appealing.

What are the health risks of potassium bromate?

Despite its effectiveness as a flour improver, there are serious health concerns associated with the consumption of this additive.

It can change into a reactive chemical after ingestion, which could harm DNA and raise risk of cancer. Additionally, the nervous system and kidneys may both be impacted.

This additive has been categorized as a potential human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Moreover, the use of this additive in food is banned in many countries, including the European Union and Canada, due to its potential health risks.

Is potassium bromate a hazard to humans?

Potassium bromate is classified as a possible human carcinogen by the IARC (Image via Freepik/Starline)

Although the FDA in the United States permits the use of this additive in food, many medical professionals advise against having foods that contain it due to the potential health risks.

Depending on the exposure time and dose, this additive may have negative consequences. As a result, it might be challenging to estimate the precise degree of danger involved with consuming foods that contain it.

How can you avoid potassium bromate?

It's banned in many countries, including the European Union and Canada. (Image via Freepik)

If you're concerned about the potential health risks of this additive, there are steps you can take to minimize your exposure. One of the easiest ways to avoid the additive is to choose baked goods that don't contain it.

Fortunately, a lot of businesses have switched to substitute ingredients, like ascorbic acid or enzymes, to get comparable effects without using this additive. That means you can still enjoy delicious bread and pastries without exposing yourself to unnecessary health risks.

Moreover, you can also look for foods that are labeled as 'potassium bromate-free' or 'bromate-free'. These labels indicate that the product doesn't contain this additive, which can provide peace of mind for those concerned about its potential health risks.

Potassium bromate is a contentious food additive that's commonly used in the food industry to enhance the texture and rise of baked goods. While it's effective in improving the quality of bread and other baked goods, the potential health risks associated with its consumption are concerning.

If you're concerned about the potential health risks of this additive, there are steps you can take to minimize your exposure. Overall, it's important to be aware of the ingredients in the foods you consume and to make informed decisions about what you consume.

By taking a proactive approach to your health, you can help ensure that you're living a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Poll : 0 votes