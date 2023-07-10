"Serious health concern": PRIME's caffeine content explored as US senator demands FDA investigation

Prime Energy is under fire from New York Senator Chuck Schumer because it allegedly contains excessive caffeine content of 200 mg. Logan Paul and KSI's Prime drinks have been all the rage lately, with kids and adults from different countries hoping to get their hands on the product.

However, Chuck Schumer demanded that the FDA investigate Prime Energy drink for its caffeine content levels and marketing strategy. Schumer was not a fan of how the high caffeine energy drink since it is not meant to be for kids but is being advertised alongside their sports drink that is targetted at kids, with little variation in the advertising. He stated that the drink was:

"A serious health concern."

Prime, a collaboration between Youtube superstars KSI and Logan Paul, was a smash hit from the get-go. On Prime Hydration's 2022 UK debut, there were long queue of kids and young adults outside stores to get their hands on the drink, which was only available in limited stores.

The limited availability and the alleged hype-based marketing tactics employed by the pair meant an influx of reselling and black markets. More than a drink, Prime became a fashion brand, a status symbol for kids.

KSI even stated to BBC that the drink's level of success was unprecedented. He addressed the low stocks by stating that they were doing all they can to keep supply up to demand. However, he criticized those who were reselling the product at high prices.

ksi @KSI This annoys me so much. We’re trying so hard to increase the supply as much as possible to try and combat the black market selling. Me and Logan ain’t made any money from Prime. It’s all going back into the business to increase the supply. We’re trying people This annoys me so much. We’re trying so hard to increase the supply as much as possible to try and combat the black market selling. Me and Logan ain’t made any money from Prime. It’s all going back into the business to increase the supply. We’re trying people 😔 https://t.co/u1WOZD7XFW

According to BBC, certain schools in UK, Canadian, US, Australian, and South African banned the drink due to its cult-like status among children and the associated health risks. One school told the BBC:

"Prime bottles can be a major distraction to lessons as children are removing themselves from their lessons to be seen drinking with the Prime branded bottles."

However, Prime Hydration is not an energy drink but a sports drink. As such, it did not contain caffeine or sugar. The drink used aspartame as a sweetener.

Prime Energy scrutinized for allegedly marketing extreme caffeine content products to kids

In 2023, a second version of Prime drinks called Prime Energy was launched, which was not meant for children. The product was labeled "not recommended for children under 18." Moreover, the product is advertised as a vegan drink that contains 200 mg of caffeine, zero sugar, and 300 mg of electrolytes.

Charles Ellis Schumer, also known as Chuck Schumer, the senior United States senator from New York, called for a probe into the caffeine content and marketing of Prime Energy. Schumer gave a public warning to parents and stated that the new "summer sensation drink" aimed at kids had:

"More than double the caffeine of Red Bull and more than triple the caffeine of a can of Coca-Cola."

He added:

"This has the equivalent of six cans of Coke, in terms of caffeine."

He said that Prime had engaged in a massive ad campaign aimed at kids, even though children are not supposed to drink something with that much caffeine content. He said that the "eye-popping" level of caffeine in the drinks gave parents and doctors, "the jitters" due to its target audience allegedly being kids. He said:

"One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it’s a beverage, but buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

Prime Energy contains 200 mg of caffeine content

Schumer compared the drink that was "born from the reels of social media" and Red Bull. He stated that unlike Red Bull, Prime's ad campaign was aimed towards kids under 18, adding:

"So that's why I'm sounding the alarm, and asking the FDA, the Food and Drug Administration to investigate"

The Senator also took issue with one of the energy drink cans being designed as an ice pop allegedly to appeal to the children. In addition, he claimed that a 12-ounce of Prime contained more than a hundred percent caffeine content than that of a Red Bull.

The senator stated that Prime Energy's Ice Pop flavor bottle was designed to appeal to kids (Image via Twitter/@JayJayCrane)

He released a letter asking the FDA to investigate Prime for:

"No:1, It's claims, No:2, It's marketing aimed at kids, and No:3, It's eye-popping caffeine content."

He added:

"Because the product is billed as a Hydration and Sports drink in its other near identical form, kids are likely to ingest cans of this stuff with the parents being unaware and that's a recipe for disaster."

Schumer also quoted medical experts claiming caffeine content increases blood pressure and disturbs sleep patterns in children while also affecting their moods and causing anxiety. He quoted the American Association of Family Positions:

"Energy drinks pose potential health risks because of the stimulants they contain and it should never be consumed by children or adults."

Despite Prime representatives defending the drink by stating that Prime Energy is clearly labeled as not recommended for kids below 18, Schumer pointed out the little difference in the marketing of its drink aimed at kids and Prime Energy.

Poll : 0 votes