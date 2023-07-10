What did Camilo Hurtado Campos do? Tennessee soccer coach arrested over "unconscionable videos" involving young boys

Camilo Hurtado Campos, a ‘popular’ Tennessee soccer coach, was arrested after videos of the r*pe of 10 unconscious boys were found on the cellphone left behind at a restaurant. Police have yet to disclose the exact date the discovery was made and the suspect’s arrest.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault involving minors. Reader discretion is advised

On Sunday, July 9, a press release by the Franklin police said that Camilo Hurtado Campos, 56, was taken into custody after he left his cell phone behind at a restaurant and workers discovered appalling videos of young boys between the ages of 9 and 17 who were drugged and s*xually assaulted.

According to the police, the 63-year-old soccer coach who lived in the Franklin, Tenn area for 20 years lured children by visiting local playgrounds and recruited them as players for his team. Authorities wrote:

"During off-hours, Campos frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods [where he had lived] where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team. After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then r*ped them."

Videos and photos of at least 10 young boys were found on Camilo Hurtado Campos' phone

Detailing the incident authorities said that the allegations against Camilo Hurtado Campos surfaced after he left his phone at a restaurant. The customers who discovered the device reportedly handed it over to staff, who combed through the phone to contact the owner.

While trying to retrieve the phone owner's details, the restaurant staff found "unconscionable videos" and photos of 10 victims. The staff then alerted law enforcement officials who arrested Campos and booked him on allegations of child r*pe and s*xual exploitation of a minor. Police said that two of the ten victims have been identified, with the help of local schools. In the press release, Franklin police wrote:

"The r*pes of at least 10 children have been found on Campos’s phone, so far. Working with local schools, Detectives have identified two of his victims. Police hope that those familiar with Campos can help them put a name on the faces of the remaining victims."

Police said that in the hundreds of videos found in the device, the children appeared to be unconscious to a level where they might have not realized they had been violated.

“During an immediate and tireless investigation, Detectives found hundreds of disturbing videos and pictures on that phone. In many of them, Campos recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old.”

Authorities said that they are working toward identifying the remaining victims but noted that they feared there might be additional children who were victimized by the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, Police Lt. Charles Warner told NBC news, that as of Sunday, July 9, Camilo Hurtado Campos was being held on $525,000 bond.

