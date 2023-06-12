Who is Michael Travis Leake? Details explored as American musician arrested in Russia over drug trafficking charges

Michael Travis Leake, a 51-year-old American citizen living in Moscow for over a decade, was arrested on Saturday, June 10, on suspicion of drug trafficking. Multiple reports stated that Michael Travis Leake was accused of selling mephedrone, whose effects are similar to those of cocaine and MDMA, from his apartment to “young people.”

Michael Travis Leake, who is reportedly being detained in a Russian prison alongside a friend Valeria Grobanyuk, was ordered to be held for two months in pre-trial detention. Shortly after his arrest, in a statement cited by the Russian state media, pleading his innocence, Leake denied the charges leveled against him.

“I don’t understand why I’m here. I do not admit my guilt. I do not believe that I could have done what I am accused of, because I do not know what I am accused of.”

Michael Travis Leake (R) (Image via Instagram)

Leake is the fourth American to be held in Russia after they invaded Ukraine in 2022. The recent arrest of Leake comes in the wake of the State Department warning their citizens to steer clear of Russia after the detainment of US journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges in March 2023.

Last year, WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested in Moscow airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage. While she was initially sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison, the American government were able to secure her release in exchange for US-imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Sarah Krivanek, an American citizen detained in Russia for nearly a year for assaulting her partner, was deported to the U.S. after she was released from a Russian penal colony on November 7, 2022.

Michael Travis Leake is a lead singer for the band Lovi Noch

According to BBC, Michael Travis Leake appeared in Court on Saturday, where he was seen held in a metal cage. Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction released a statement on Saturday where they identified Michael Travis Leake as a former paratrooper and musician.

Multiple reports stated Michael Travis Leake is a singer for the band Lovi Noch (Seize the Night) and had been living in Moscow since 2010. Leake also appeared in an interview with the late food and travel journalist Anthony Bourdain in 2014 on CNN for an episode of Parts Unknown in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In the interview, Leaked reportedly spoke about his frustrations over Russia’s censorship control over what viewers were allowed to see on TV after a documentary was allegedly edited to keep in line with the government's rhetoric.

“This was a documentary series about musicians standing up and risking their lives in some cases, to stand up against government abuse of power, government corruption. And yet, a foreign government was able to editorially control what American viewers see on their TV screens. That to me is a scandal of epic proportion.”

Michael Ruxton @MikeRuxNS @jimsciutto



He’s likely done nothing to attract Russia’s attention, other than being American. @HC_Richardson I read that Michael Travis Leake has lived in Russia for 10 years, and plays in a band. He’s not a tourist or a journalist. Russia is where he currently resides.He’s likely done nothing to attract Russia’s attention, other than being American. @jimsciutto @HC_Richardson I read that Michael Travis Leake has lived in Russia for 10 years, and plays in a band. He’s not a tourist or a journalist. Russia is where he currently resides.He’s likely done nothing to attract Russia’s attention, other than being American.

According to Guardian, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, in a Facebook exchange, Leake’s family expressed concern for his well-being in the country. However, Leake reportedly shook off their concern, saying:

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed their concern about my well-being during this time of conflict between Russia and Ukraine."

He added:

“I am a guest in Russia, and as such, I have always believed that I have no right to press any political opinion, whether for or against whatever subject may be in question.”

EHA News @eha_news



Leake, a musician and former paratrooper, was detained in Moscow on charges of drug trafficking. #Russia detains US citizen Michael Travis Leake.Leake, a musician and former paratrooper, was detained in Moscow on charges of drug trafficking. #Russia detains US citizen Michael Travis Leake.▪️Leake, a musician and former paratrooper, was detained in Moscow on charges of drug trafficking. https://t.co/vrqBlqtHQP

In an emailed response to the Associated Press’s query about Leake’s arrest, the US State Department said that it was aware of the reports that a US citizen had recently been arrested in Moscow. However, they could not comment further due to privacy concerns.

Poll : 0 votes