Who was Arman Soldin? All about AFP journalist killed in Russian rocket strike in Bakhmut Ukraine

Arman Soldin, a French journalist working for Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency, was killed in Ukraine on Monday, May 8, in a Russian rocket strike near the battle-torn city of Bakhmut.
As per Guardian, Soldin, 32, a video coordinator for AFP, was with his colleagues and Ukrainian soldiers in the town of Chasiv Yar, six miles from Bakhmut, when a missile struck close to where he was taking cover on the ground.
While Soldin died at the scene, the rest were reportedly uninjured during the incident. In the wake of the tragic death, AFP chair Fabrice Fries issued a statement condoling the death of their journalist, noting that the loss is a stark reminder of the immense danger journalists face while covering the Ukraine war:
“The whole agency is devastated by the loss of Arman. His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine.”
Arman Soldin was born in Sarajevo Bosnia
Per his Linkedin, Arman Soldin, a French national born in Sarajevo Bosnia, graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science and international relations in 2013 from the University College of London. He then acquired his master's degree in journalism from Université Lumière Lyon 2 in France in 2015.
Shortly after, Soldin worked as a freelance journalist for multiple news agencies, including AFP. He began working for the news organization as an intern in its Rome bureau in 2015 and was later hired by the London agency. After working as a freelance journalist for AFP for years, Soldin was hired as a video coordinator in Ukraine as part of the first team of the news organization to be sent to the war-torn country after Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022.
As per Guardian, Soldin was reportedly living in Ukraine since September 2022, leading the team’s coverage from the battlefield in the war-torn country. AFP global news director, Phil Chetwynd, in a statement, praised Soldin's work as a journalist and said:
“Arman’s brilliant work encapsulated everything that has made us so proud of AFP’s journalism in Ukraine. His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers of covering this war. Our thoughts tonight are with his family and friends, and with all our people on the ground in Ukraine.”
AFP’s Europe Director, Christine Buhagiar, described Soldin as an “enthusiastic, energetic and brave” individual, who was devoted to his craft as a ground reporter.
Tribute pours in as AFP journalist Arman Soldin Russian rocket strike
In the wake of Arman Soldin's death, several people took to social media to pay tribute to the slain journalist, remembered by friends and colleagues as a brave and tenacious reporter:
The White House Press Secretary also expressed her sympathies over the tragic loss.
The Ukraine Ministry of Defense also issued a statement via Twitter, stating:
"Arman Soldin, an @AFP journalist, was killed in a Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and coworkers. He dedicated his life to informing the world about the truth. His legacy, as well as his cause, will live on."
Guardian’s former Kyiv correspondent Isobel Koshiw, who appeared to be acquainted with Soldin, tweeted:
“Terrible news. You can really say that Arman risked his life to tell the story,”
According to the group Reporters Without Borders, at least 11 journalists, fixers, and drivers for media organizations have been killed while covering the Ukraine war.