Who is Alex Stein? Provocateur confronts Brittney Griner at airport in viral video

On June 10, Brittney Griner became the latest celebrity to fall victim to Alex Stein's harassment. The WNBA star was making her way through the Dallas airport when the right-wing YouTube provocateur began filming and accosting Griner.

"Do you wanna boycott America, Brittney? She hates America! What about the merchant of Death, Britt?" Stein asks during the teaser he shared on social media.

But who exactly is Alex Stein? Let's take a closer look.

A self-described comedian and professional troll, Alex Stein is a right-wing social media personality who regularly produces controversial content for both Twitter and YouTube.

Stein began to rise to fame in 2012 when he appeared on ABC's reality TV Show "The Glass House." He has since changed direction to become more of a provocateur than what we have come to expect from a social media celebrity.

In July 2022, Stein reportedly harassed US House of Representatives member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, releasing the video to his social media followers. This created a storm of controversy online. Stein also went viral when he performed a 'rap' at a Texas City Council meeting, with the song titled 'Prayers for Ukraine.'

With a right-wing approach to his content, Stein is certainly becoming one of the more polarizing figures within the US social media scene.

The WNBA releases press statement after the airport incident

Following Stein's accosting of Brittney Griner, the WNBA moved to issue a press statement condemning Stein's actions.

"As we gather additional information about today's incident at the Dallas airport, it has come to our attention that this was orchestrated by a social media figure and provocateur. His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate," the statement read.

"The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority. Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG's team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times. We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for players."

However, the incident has already occurred, and Alex Stein has received the social media boost he was clearly looking for. As such, the conversation will now become about stopping situations like this from arising in the future so that WNBA players can feel safe as they travel.

