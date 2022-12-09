Who is Sarah Krivanek? Internet expresses concern over school teacher detained in Russia amid Brittney Griner's release

Sarah Krivanek, an American citizen detained in Russia for nearly a year for assaulting her partner, is being deported to the U.S. after she was released from a Russian penal colony on November 7, 2022.

Krivanek was reportedly detained for an additional 30 days in a Russian holding cell despite her release from the penal colony.

Serra Karaçam @serrakaracam Sarah Krivanek, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's Domodedovo airport late on Thursday.

Sarah Krivanek, a former English teacher, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on December 15, 2021, while boarding a flight to Atlanta. She was charged with assault for injuring her partner with a knife during a domestic dispute.

Following the charges, Krivanek was reportedly prevented from leaving Russia and was arrested in December for violating the order.

Several netizens expressed concerns over the well-being of Krivanek, who they said did not garner the same attention as WNBA star Brittney Griner. Krivanek had to endure several months in the penal colony where the conditions are described as “hell” by the detainee.

Sarah Krivanek's extended detention in Russia sparks outrage online

Social media was abuzz about the detainees in Russia as Sarah Krivanek’s deportation comes on the heels of the U.S. securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on December 8 2022 in exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Several people compared the attention garnered towards the plight of the detainees. They said that the scale was biased and favored the celebrity more than an average citizen like Krivanek, who spent months in a penal colony.

Jerome @Jerome7988 I'm going to just sit this right here......as we complain as a country about a arms delar instead of focusing on the next job of getting our other prisoners of war (What it is essentially). I.e. Sarah Krivanek, Marc Fogel & Paul Whelan. Griner deserves to be home with her I'm going to just sit this right here......as we complain as a country about a arms delar instead of focusing on the next job of getting our other prisoners of war (What it is essentially). I.e. Sarah Krivanek, Marc Fogel & Paul Whelan. Griner deserves to be home with her https://t.co/ldueA9IBxG

One Twitter user named Smarter Than You said:

Smarter Than You @S_marterThanU @hglees @WhitlockJason She would have been arrested in the US for her exact same offense. There are other US citizens imprisoned in Russia, several of whom unjustly (i.e. Paul Whelan). Where was the support for Sarah Krivanek? But nah, go free the celebrity. @hglees @WhitlockJason She would have been arrested in the US for her exact same offense. There are other US citizens imprisoned in Russia, several of whom unjustly (i.e. Paul Whelan). Where was the support for Sarah Krivanek? But nah, go free the celebrity.

Victor @Victor29030498 @CBSNews What about American schoolteacher, Sarah Krivanek, she was beaten by her drunk Russian boyfriend, she fought back, boyfriend called cops on her. Surely you can get a nobody school teacher thrown into the deal when they are negotiating for the release of the Merchant of Death. @CBSNews What about American schoolteacher, Sarah Krivanek, she was beaten by her drunk Russian boyfriend, she fought back, boyfriend called cops on her. Surely you can get a nobody school teacher thrown into the deal when they are negotiating for the release of the Merchant of Death.

Another Twitter user echoed similar sentiments, saying Krivanek was still detained in Russia for a year while the U.S. was considering releasing a Russian prisoner in exchange for WNBA star Griner:

It should be noted that Krivanek has since been deported back to the U.S.

Frank @Frank354007844

is suppose to land in DC. @MicheleMuse5 Wonder if this teacher is on the plane with Griner. Sarah Krivanekis suppose to land in DC. @MicheleMuse5 Wonder if this teacher is on the plane with Griner. Sarah Krivanek is suppose to land in DC. https://t.co/6svJGMTesy

Earlier this week, before the U.S. announced it had secured the release of Brittney Griner, Sarah Krivanek spoke to PEOPLE while she was still being held in Russia.

In the article, Krivanek warned about the dire fate of waiting for Griner in the penal colony after she was sentenced to nine years in prison for carrying cannabis-derived oil cartridges in her luggage at a Russian airport.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Krivanek shared harrowing details about the conditions Brittney Griner would face while serving her nine-year sentence.

"I've brutally deteriorated after one year, She’s facing nine."

Krivanek told the outlet that she was afraid for Griner’s mental stability due to the harsh conditions in the penal colony.

