Does Brittney Griner have kids? All about her wife and family as US Basketball star is sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison 

American basketball player Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia after she was arrested in a drug possession case. On February 17, the WNBA star was held in the country after trying to smuggle and possess cannabis oil.

The verdict, announced on August 4, saw Brittney Griner admit to owning drugs but told the court that she had made an "honest mistake."

While she was being led out of court in handcuffs, she was heard saying:

"I love my family."

As per BBC, the star's defense lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, revealed that Brittney was "very" upset and stressed after the verdict was announced.

"She can hardly talk. It's a difficult time for her. When we saw Brittney on Tuesday, we told her, 'See you on Thursday.' She said, 'See you on doomsday.' So it looks like she was right."

Brittney Griner's legal team stated they would file an appeal against the verdict.

Brittney Griner has two kids from her first marriage

Born on October 18, 1990, Brittney Griner is a native of Houston, Texas, and is the youngest child of Raymond and Sandra Griner.

Brittney Griner has been married twice and co-parents Ava Simone and Solei Diem with her first wife, basketball player Glory Johnson. The duo married in 2015 after they got engaged in August 2014 at a party.

However, the duo, who first crossed each other's paths at a basketball camp in Las Vegas, had a rocky relationship. In fact, reports suggest that before their marriage, Brittney and Glory were arrested and charged with assault after they got into a fight at their Arizona home. Griner pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, and the duo got suspended from the WNBA for seven games.

As per DNB Stories Africa, Griner stated that she had married Glory Johnson under pressure and filed for an annulment a day after the latter announced her pregnancy through IVF.

Earlier, Griner stated that she had no involvement in the pregnancy process as it was Johnson's eggs and sperm from a donor, but after her annulment was declined, she admitted that she was involved but was under pressure.

Their divorce was finalized in June 2016, and Griner was asked to pay Johnson $2,516 per month as child support.

Three years after Griner's divorce, she tied the knot with her second wife, Cherelle, in 2019. The duo first met as students at Baylor University in 2017 and started seeing each other. A year later, they got engaged in August.

As per DNB Stories, Cherelle is a law student at the North Carolina Central University and also happens to be a blogger. She is very active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures with Griner expressing her love for their bond.

